CASSOPOLIS — Police are investigating a robbery they say occurred earlier this week at a bank in Cassopolis.
Cassopolis Police Chief Todd McMichael said a man entered the Fifth Third Bank, 116 S. Broadway, just before 4 p.m. Monday and demanded money from a bank teller.
After filling plastic grocery bags with cash, the suspect left on foot, police said. He was last seen heading south on Broadway Street and was described as an older white male wearing a motorcycle helmet, a brown T-shirt, black sweatpants and sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 800-462-9328.