ST. JOSEPH — Autopsy and toxicology reports showed a Benton Harbor man died from swallowing a small bag containing methamphetamine before being arrested.

Douglas Lee Davis Jr. was arrested March 10, after a narcotics sting investigation. He was lodged in the Berrien County jail and soon began to experience distress. Police transported him to the Corewell Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, where he then died.

On Tuesday, the Michigan State Police Sixth District submitted its findings on his death to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, stating it found no evidence of criminal action by the officers. The investigation involved multiple interviews, video footage, written statements, an autopsy and toxicology report. The forensic pathology report found Davis died from methamphetamine, and his death was ruled an accident.

The Berrien County prosecutor has advised no criminal charges will be issued, the news release stated.

According to a news release from state police, home security footage from a neighboring home showed Davis, 48, put his right hand to his mouth while fleeing officers. Body and dash camera footage did not show officers’ displaying excessive force during the arrest, the release stated.

Videos from the body cameras also show police officers asking Davis if he swallowed any drugs. Davis denied doing so and did not show signs of medical distress while being arrested. Davis was lodged in the Berrien County jail for an active federal warrant for violating parole and three counts of delivery of meth.

When Davis began showing signs of medical distress, police said he was asked if he had swallowed any drugs again. He nodded yes in response, the report stated. Officers immediately summoned jail medical personnel, as well as an ambulance.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The autopsy report showed a piece of a plastic baggie in his stomach, and toxicology results showed 19,000 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in Davis’ blood, the report stated.