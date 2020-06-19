GRAND JUNCTION — A house fire Tuesday evening in Grand Junction that destroyed a home is now being investigated as an arson fire.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s office reports that shortly after the fire occurred at 10:25 p.m. the Columbia Township Fire Department asked them to respond to a suspicious fire in the 53000 block of Summit Road near County Road 215, after they witnessed a 61-year-old man sitting outside the home, unclothed and wrapped in a blanket making statements that he had lit his house on fire after hearing voices that told him to get rid of the house. The man said he had poured accelerant in the kitchen and then lit it on fire, according to police.
When deputies arrived shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the man admitted to them that he had burned his house down due to the voices and spirits he was hearing, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Van Buren County fire investigators were joined by the Michigan State Police fire investigation unit.
In doing so they contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, which is trained in the detection of accelerants. Deputy Dale Dekorte of the Kent County Sheriff’s K9 Unit investigated the scene, with K9 partner Ritzey detecting accelerants, according to the release.
Van Buren County detectives are still investigating and once the investigation is complete they will send a copy to the Van Buren County Prosecutors office for review.
The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine and was taken to Van Buren County jail for possession of suspected methamphetamine.