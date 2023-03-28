LEE TOWNSHIP — A driver of a vehicle suffered serious injuries over the weekend after crashing into a swampy area near Grand Junction.
Allegan County deputies were called at 8:39 p.m. Saturday, to the crash scene near the intersection of 104th Avenue and 50th Street in Grand Junction, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a vehicle upside down in a swampy area. The driver, who was the lone occupant, was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers extricated the driver, who was taken to Bronson Hospital in critical condition. The identity of the driver was not released as of Monday.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on 104th Avenue and left the roadway, striking several trees and overturning into a swamp. The speed the motorist was traveling at and alcohol could be possible contributing factors in the incident, according to the sheriff's department news release.
The sheriff's department was assisted by Lee Township Fire Department, Life EMS and Allegan Central Dispatch.