St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.