NILES — Over the last five years in Michigan, 137 people have been killed in crashes involving bicyclists, according to Michigan State Police.
With that in mind, the Niles state police post is offering bicycle safety tips for both motorists and bicyclists during Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week.
Even though a bicycle is not a motor vehicle, a bicyclist must obey the same traffic laws as a motorist. Both motorists and bicyclists can do their part to make the roads safer for everyone, police said.
Here are reminders from the state police for motorists:
- Allow at least three feet while passing a bicyclist.
- Do not make illegal turns.
- Make complete stops at signals and stop signs.
- Do not block a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.
- Use turn signals.
- Remember not to park or drive in a bike lane.
- Here are tips for bicyclists:
- Ride with traffic.
- Use a light when biking at night.
- Do not ride more than two abreast.
- Use your hand signals when making turns.
- Wear a bicycle helmet.