Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.