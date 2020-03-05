PAW PAW — Two people were arrested and two others face charges in relation to an alleged methamphetamine bust conducted Wednesday by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics activities taking place at a residence in Antwerp Township.
At about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Van Buren County SWAT team executed the search warrant where a 33-year-old man from Lawton, a 30-year-old woman from Decatur, and a 63-year-old man from Lawton were present.
According to a release, Sheriff Daniel Abbott stated suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia for consuming methamphetamine and digital drug scales were recovered amid the search.
A 30-year-old woman of Lawton, who was not arrested Wednesday, arrived on scene during the time the search was being conducted and her vehicle was searched. Located in that woman’s vehicle were suspected Xanax pills.
The 33-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. He was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.
The 30-year-old woman from Decatur was arrested on charges for the possession of methamphetamine and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.
The 63-year-old man was not arrested on Wednesday. However, detectives are requesting he is charged with possession of methamphetamine at a later date.
The Lawton woman was not arrested, but detectives are requesting that she be charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The incident is under review by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.