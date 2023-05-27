Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. Serbia’s top political and security leadership, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, met in Belgrade on Saturday following violent clashes on Friday between Kosovo police and ethnic Serbs that injured more than a dozen people. In response to the clashes, Vucic on Friday put the army on the “highest state of alert” and ordered troops closer to the border with Kosovo.