As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a reminder to drivers about the importance of seat belt use.
According to a news release from Undersheriff Chuck Heit, police have restarted their annual campaign commonly known as “Click It or Ticket.” The high-visibility enforcement period runs until June 4.
The national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the start of the summer travel season with the goal of reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries.
During the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Heit said they will work with other law enforcement officers across the state to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers to buckle up.
“We cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt,” Heit said in the news release. “It’s the law, but more than that, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”
According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, 254 people were killed in Michigan traffic crashes during 2021, who not wearing a seat belt. That marked an increase of 11.4 percent compared to 2020.
During the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, there were 14 fatal crashes on Michigan roadways alone.
From 2019 to 2022, the seat belt usage rate in Michigan fell from 94.4 percent to 92.9 percent.
“We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, these could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” Sheriff Paul Bailey said in the release.
Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers 15 years and younger in any seat to be buckled up.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning coordinates the “Click It or Ticket” effort, which is supported by federal traffic safety funds through National Highway Traffic Safety Association.