BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police have released the name of the man who died after shots were fired early Sunday outside Orchards Mall.
Benton Township Police Chief Brian Smit said Tyreik Payton-Daniels, 18, was pronounced dead at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, following the 2 a.m. shooting. In an updated news release issued Monday, Smit said Payton-Daniels had a single gunshot wound to the hip area. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Two other people were shot. Smit said a 19-year-old man had serious but not life-threatening injuries and a 20-year-old man suffered less serious injury to his leg. Their names have not been released.
The mall on Pipestone Road in Benton Township was closed at the time shots were fired after a large crowd had gathered outside the mall. Police said they did not know the nature of the gathering or what led up to the shooting. No one had been arrested as of Monday afternoon.
Benton Township police were assisted by officers from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and St. Joseph Township police.
The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Detective Bureau, 925-1135.