DECATUR — Police say getting their getaway vehicle stuck in the mud on Sunday proved costly for two Coloma men who now face breaking and entering charges.
Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies were first alerted of a possible break-in when they received a call at 4:15 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant home in the 46000 block of West Drive on the southwest side of Lake of the Woods.
The caller went on to report the vehicle looked as if it were stuck in the driveway and that the engine was being revved, according to a sheriff's department news release.
Deputies, along with a Decatur Police Department officer, arrived within several minutes and found the vehicle stuck in the driveway. They then located the two suspects, ages 27 and 28, hiding in the Lake of the Woods channel behind the home. Deputies ordered the two men out of the water.
Nearby, deputies found two sheds had been broken into and that several hundred dollars worth of tools, lawn equipment and fishing equipment had been stolen. Deputies located the items, reporting that the items had been stashed nearby.
Deputies then arrested the two men and took them to Van Buren County Jail, pending arraignment. Their names were not provided.