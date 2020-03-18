Several law enforcement chiefs throughout Southwest Michigan said Tuesday that so far everything is going smoothly while people adjust to their lives being disrupted as state and federal officials try to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
In fact, Bridgman Police Chief Daniel Unruh said the number of calls his department has received is way down. In the past couple of days, he said they have only handled two complaints. On an average day, he said they receive five to 10 calls for service.
“It’s a big change,” he said. “A lot of people are staying home and just don’t know what to do.”
Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said he’s had the same experience.
“The cooperation throughout Berrien County has been tremendous and wonderful,” he said. “I noticed our call load has been down.”
Martin said his officers are taking care of as many calls as possible over the phone. If they have to go out in person, he said they try to speak with the people outdoors to minimize the risk of contamination.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said his team has been responding to calls just like normal. On Monday, a video of several people fighting at a Benton Township box store was circulating on Facebook, with some people speculating that they were fighting over cleaning supplies. However, Bailey said it was a domestic squabble.
“We haven’t had any major issues,” he said. “Most people are still going to work.”
Some services his office provides have been temporarily stopped, such as fingerprinting people for employment or for a CPL (concealed pistol license).
“We will notify people when we start back up, again,” he said.
The Dowagiac Police Department posted on its Facebook page that because a lot of parents have to leave their children home alone so they can work, officers will conduct welfare checks on children within city limits, if requested.
“Please advise your children that a marked Dowagiac Police Department patrol vehicle and a uniformed officer will be conducting the checks,” the post states.
To request a welfare check, email publicsafetydirector@dowagiac.org, send a direct message to the Dowagiac Police Department Facebook page or call 782-9743.
Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis said his department is operating normally. He asked parents to be accountable for their children while they are home on this extended break from school.
“Hopefully they are home ... and on their best behavior,” he said.
McGinnis said that when people call for service, they need to let the officers know if there is someone who is sick at the residence so they can wear personal protective gear to the call.