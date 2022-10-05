ST. JOSEPH — Law enforcement have found a possible threat that caused concern among Upton Middle School students to not be credible.
The district sent a statement to students' families Monday, stating a police investigation found no threat to the district.
The Lincoln Township Police Department was alerted to a threatening image circulating on Snapchat. Officers notified St. Joseph Public School administrators at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, Superintendent Jenny Fee said.
"There was no name attached to the screenshot received by the police nor was there a specific school identified in the screenshot of the threat," the district's letter to parents stated.
Police found the picture was several years old and the person in it lived on the other side of the state. The investigation took until 3 a.m. Monday, Fee said.
“We wanted to alleviate the concerns," she said.