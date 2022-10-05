Russian-installed authorities of the Kherson region accuse Ukrainian forces of carrying out a missile strike on a hotel in the city of Kherson. Moscow-backed health officials in the region says one person has been killed and three more wounded. Ukrainian officials haven’t commented on the strike. The reported strike comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that the West have rejected as a sham. Putin’s attempt to cement the territorial gains of Russia’s army come as Ukrainian troops are pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those very regions.