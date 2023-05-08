BERRIEN SPRINGS — Police are in search of a woman who went missing over the weekend in the St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs.
According to a news release, police were called around 6:30 p.m., near Dairy Drive in Oronoko Township.
A 42-year-old woman went into the river because she believed her 8-year-old son was struggling in the water, Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Chief Paul Toliver said in a news release Monday.
Firefighters were able to find the son, who was stranded on an island in the river. However, police said the mother was missing.
Her name was not released Monday.
The child was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Niles for treatment and later released.