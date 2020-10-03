CASSOPOLIS — Postle Aluminum is looking to add to its workforce by hosting a hiring event next week.
The event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Postle Aluminum Reflex Facility, located at 1503 Pierina Drive in Elkhart, Ind.
“In effort to connect with prospective employees, we have decided to host our own onsite job fair at our Reflex Facility in Indiana. Our open positions are both for our Cassopolis location and our Elkhart location. Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend and see what working at Postle is all about," David Boesler, CFO of Postle Aluminum, said in a news release. “We have partnered with Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Michigan Works to promote the event locally and are looking forward to seeing interested jobseekers at the event in October.”
Postle will be hiring individuals for full-time, part-time and general labor positions. Postle offers excellent medical benefits, 401K with a company match, and paid holiday and vacation time, according to the release.
With transportation being a barrier for the region, Postle announced it is willing to arrange transportation from Elkhart to Cassopolis.
Jobseekers who would like to attend are encouraged to arrive interview ready with an updated resume. No registration is required.
For anyone who is unable to attend the event, but is still interested in applying, visit www.postledistributors.com and click on the “Employment” tab.
With more than 46 years of experience in the aluminum extrusion industry, Postle Aluminum is based in Elkhart.