ST. JOSEPH — Carlos Ramirez told a Berrien County judge Tuesday that he was at home doing his homework the night of March 25 when his aunt came over, drunk, and said “I killed your uncle.”
“She said she was targeting the children. She said if my mom didn’t help her hide she was going to hurt my mom,” Ramirez, 18, told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gary Bruce.
The teen was testifying in a preliminary hearing for Jessica Mercado-Rodriguez, 27, of Dayton, Ohio. She is alleged to have set fire to the home of her brother, Juan Mercado, while his four children and two other adults were inside. Everyone got out and the homeowner used a hose to put out the fire, according to testimony. Mercado-Rodriguez is charged with second-degree arson and four counts of attempted murder, and faces up to life in prison if convicted. She appeared at her hearing by video from the Berrien County jail, where she is being held on a $1 million bond.
Ramirez testified that Mercado-Rodriguez told him that she set fire to the home because Mercado’s wife had been flirting with her husband, and she wanted to hurt his children, Ramirez testified. The children range in age from 4 to 13. Ramirez told the judge he ran over to the nearby home of his uncle to see if everyone was OK, then ran back home and held Mercado-Rodriguez on the ground until police arrived.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. the night of March 25 at the Spring Lake mobile home park on West John Beers Road in Stevensville. Lincoln Township police and fire department responded.
Police officer Todd Hopke said he was working a night shift when he responded to a report of a possible explosion and fire. He said when he got to the trailer park, the fire was out. He said a corner of the mobile home had been burned and he smelled gasoline. He testified that he found a cigarette lighter on the ground about 6 feet from the trailer.
Hopke said he then was called to another mobile home in the park, where he found a young man holding a woman down outside. He identified the woman as Mercado-Rodriguez. He said he handcuffed the woman and, because she appeared to be drunk or drugged, he took her to the hospital. He said her clothing smelled of gasoline.
A neighbor of Mercado’s testified that her mobile home has a motion-activated security camera and the events of the night were captured on video. Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Eric Dark submitted the video as evidence, and it was viewed on a laptop computer by the judge and by Tat Parish, the lawyer for Mercado-Rodriguez. The preliminary hearing was adjourned so Mercado-Rodriguez will have a chance to view the video in jail and talk with her lawyer.
Dark is expected to call one more witness when the hearing resumes sometime next week.
Before testimony began in Tuesday’s hearing, Parish unsuccessfully argued a motion to adjourn the hearing, saying the defendant has a right to be present in the courtroom so he can confer with her during the hearing.
Judge Bruce said he is following a state Supreme Court order to conduct court appearances remotely as much as possible due to the coronavirus.
“We all want to get back to normal. I don’t know when that will happen. I must adhere to the Supreme Court’s order to make a good faith effort to conduct business remotely,” the judge said.
Dark argued against Parish’s motion, saying “This (restrictions) could go on in perpetuity. It’s not perfect, but it’s the best we have right now.”