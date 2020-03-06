ST. JOSEPH — Baroda-Lake Township Patrol Officer John Hopkins told a judge Thursday that his patrol vehicle reached its maximum speed of 128 mph and he still could not get close enough to a speeding driver to see his license plate.
The driver, Jajuan Gabriel, 24, of Detroit, allegedly led police from multiple agencies last month on a chase that covered about 40 miles, starting in Berrien County and ending in Van Buren County with a deadly crash. Gabriel’s female passenger, Carmisha Slayton, 22, of Detroit, was flown from the crash scene to a Kalamazoo hospital, where she died.
Hopkins testified in Berrien County Trial Court, where Gabriel is charged with first-degree fleeing police; operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, resulting in death; reckless driving causing death and second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli called three witnesses Thursday, including Hopkins, then asked Judge Gary Bruce to adjourn the probable cause hearing until autopsy results on Slayton are in later this month. Gabriel’s lawyers, Jolene Weiner Vatter and Robert Schlacks did not object to the adjournment.
Hopkins testified that he was patrolling I-94 near Bridgman on Feb. 15 when an eastbound car went by traveling at what Hopkins estimated to be 90 mph. Hopkins said as he pursued the vehicle, with lights and siren activated, it continued to speed away. Hopkins called for backup and a Berrien County Sheriff’s patrol car waited under the Napier Avenue bridge over I-94. Hopkins said that is when the fleeing driver took the Napier Avenue exit, ran a red light and continued east on Napier, weaving in and out of traffic, blowing through stop signs and passing other vehicles.
The driver turned north onto M-140, Hopkins said, and eventually turned onto Carmody Road, then onto County Road 687 in Van Buren County, where the vehicle crashed.
“I was at 128 miles per hour and he was still pulling away,” Hopkins testified. He said the roads in Van Buren County were snow-covered and slippery, and the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and hit a large utility pole. Hopkins arrested the driver, Gabriel, while several other police officers who had gotten involved tended to the female passenger.
According to a police report on the matter, Gabriel complained of back and side pain and was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, handcuffed to a gurney in a Pride Care ambulance. The ambulance driver told police that on the way to the hospital Gabriel offered him $5,000 to let him go, according to the police report.
Hopkins said while at the hospital, Gabriel requested to speak with him.
“He wanted to apologize to me. I asked him why he ran and he said his mom’s funeral was coming up and he didn’t want to go to jail,” Hopkins testified. He said police had learned Gabriel was wanted on a warrant out of Wayne County.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Officer Thomas Dumminger testified that at one point during the chase, he got close enough to the fleeing car to read the license plate number.
“I called it in, then I backed off,” Dumminger told the court. “Then he crashed.”
Michigan State Police Sgt. Brandon Davis testified as an expert accident investigator. He told the court that, based on the car’s airbag control module, the fleeing vehicle was traveling 94 mph five seconds before impact, and 53 mph at impact. There was no evidence of brakes being applied, he said.
“Once it went off the road it was thick, piled up snow that slowed the vehicle,” Davis said.