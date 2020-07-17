ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Township police officer told a Berrien County Trial Court judge on Thursday that he smelled gasoline at the scene of a house fire in March.
Officer Scott Scalf, who is a fire investigator for the Benton Township Police Department, told Trial Court Judge Charles LaSata that he’d been called to the scene at 1608 Lillian St. in Benton Township because firefighters thought the blaze was suspicious.
No one was home at the rental house at the time, but the garage was damaged and areas inside the house were charred, Scalf told the court.
He was testifying in a preliminary hearing for Jessica Mercado-Rodriguez, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, who is charged with second-degree arson in the case. The hearing began Thursday and is expected to finish next week.
Mercado-Rodriguez appeared by video from the Berrien County jail, where she is awaiting trial in a separate, more serious case. Following an earlier probable cause hearing, she was bound over for trial on second-degree arson charges and four counts of attempted murder in connection with a fire at her brother’s home in Lincoln Township. In that case, she is alleged to have set fire to the house while her brother, Juan Mercado Sr., his four children and two other adults were inside.
Both fires happened the night of March 25. Lt. David Zizkobsky with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department testified Thursday that police dispatchers had put out a description of a car suspected to have been involved in the fire in Benton Township. While at the scene of the fire in Lincoln Township, which also was determined to be suspected arson, Zizkobsky saw the suspect vehicle, which was then connected to Mercado-Rodriguez. On the ground not far from the vehicle was a gas can with no cap on it, Zizkobsky testified.
Mercado-Rodriguez was arrested outside her sister’s home at the Spring Lake Mobile Home Park at 604 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville. According to testimony, she’d gone there and told her sister and her nephew that she had set fire to her brother’s house, which is also at the trailer park.
According to charging documents, Mercado-Rodriguez allegedly told police she had started the fire because she thought her brother’s wife was having an affair with her husband. She allegedly said she thought her brother was at work and thought his children, who range in age from 4 to 13, were home alone.
Mercado-Rodriguez’s lawyer, Tat Parish, has cross-examined witnesses regarding his client’s mental state and possible intoxication the night of the fires.
Most witnesses have said she appeared drunk. Lincoln Township Police Patrolman Todd Hopke testified Thursday that she vomited in his patrol car.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Eric Dark said he will call two more witnesses when the hearing resumes sometime next week. Outside the courtroom, Dark said he cannot say right now what the connection is between the two fires, but that future testimony “will connect the dots.”