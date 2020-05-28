ST. JOSEPH — The full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the Southwest Michigan housing market in April.
The number of houses sold dropped by 35 percent, while the total dollar volume of sales fell 34 percent.
“After five years of steady gains in the number of houses sold in April above 224 houses, this past month, there were only 194 houses sold,” said Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. “In April 2019, there were 297 houses sold, which was the peak year in our year-over-year comparison back to 2006.”
Year-to-date, the number of houses sold fell to 809 from 941 sold in April 2019, also the peak number in the year-over-year comparison.
Jeffries said the last time sales were at this level was in April 2015.
The homes that sold had the highest average and median selling prices for the month of April and year-to-date since 2006.
The average selling price in April 2020 was $220,208 compared to $218,607 in April 2019 – up less than 1 percent. Year-to-date, the average selling price was up 6 percent.
The median selling price in April 2020 increased 9 percent, to $186,000, from $170,000 in April 2019. Year-to-date, the median selling price jumped 14 percent.
Comparing April to March, the number of houses sold fell 20 percent. The average selling price was down less than 1 percent.
With fewer houses sold, even at record setting prices, the total dollar volume fell 34 percent in April ($42,720,427 vs. $64,926,322).
The inventory of houses for sale also declined 25 percent from April 2019. This level gave the market a 4.5-month supply of houses for buyers.
Locally, the mortgage rate average was 3.21, down from 3.63 in March. Last year in April, the rate was 4.32. Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate in April was 3.23, down slightly from 3.5 in March for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales dropped dramatically in April, continuing what is now a two-month skid in sales brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the four major regions experienced a decline in month-over-month and year-over-year sales, with the West seeing the greatest dip in both categories.
Total existing-home sales dropped 17.8 percent from March to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.33 million in April. Overall, sales decreased year-over-year, down 17.2 percent from a year ago.
“The economic lockdowns – occurring from mid-March through April in most states – have temporarily disrupted home sales,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “But the listings that are on the market are still attracting buyers and boosting home prices.”
April’s existing-home sales are the lowest level of sales since July 2010 and the largest month-over-month drop since July 2010.
Nationally, the total housing inventory at the end of April totaled 1.47 million units, down 1.3 percent from March, and down 19.7 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 4.1-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.4 months in March and down from the 4.2-month figure recorded in April 2019.
Regionally, as was the case for the month prior, April sales decreased in every region from the previous month’s levels. Median home prices in each region grew from one year ago, with the Northeast and Midwest regions showing the strongest price gains.
Existing-home sales decreased 12 percent in the Midwest to an annual rate of 1.10 million, down 8.3 percent from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $229,200, a 9.3 percent increase from April 2019.
The median existing-home price for all housing types in April was $286,800, up 7.4 percent from April 2019, as prices increased in every region. April’s national price increase marks 98 straight months of year-over-year gains.
“Record-low mortgage rates are likely to remain in place for the rest of the year, and will be the key factor driving housing demand as state economies steadily reopen,” Yun said. “Still, more listings and increased home construction will be needed to tame price growth.”