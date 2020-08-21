The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold steady from mostly $23-24, Golden Delicious sold from $26-29, Fuji sold for $24-24.50 with fine appearance mostly $31-32, Pink Lady brought $35, Gala fine appearance offerings sold from mostly $39-40, and 72 size Honeycrisp of fine appearance offerings brought $54. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold from $23-24, while Golden Delicious brought $21-22, and Gala sold from mostly $22-23.
ASPARAGUS: 11-pound cartons/crates bunched from Peru standard size sold steady for $29, with large white offerings sold from $26.50-29.50.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type machine-picked offerings from Ontario Canada sold from $18-20.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 1-pint cups with lids of medium-large size from British Columbia sold lower from $18.50 to $20, while offerings from Michigan sold higher for mostly $21-22. Organic offerings from California sold higher for $28.50. Strawberries in flats of 12 1-pound containers small-medium size from California sold lower from $15-18, while organic offerings brought $28-28.50.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of 14 bunches from California sold higher for $20.50, with organic offerings sold higher for $22-22.50.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Michigan sold lower for $14, with red type $18-20.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold slightly higher from mostly $13-15, with organic offerings higher for $22.
CANTALOUPE: 24-inch bins of Michigan Athena type 70s sold for $150, while 90s brought $160.
CORN: Wirebound crates of four dozen bi-color and yellow from Michigan sold slightly lower from $12.50-14.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of medium size sold steady higher for $27, while medium offerings from Michigan sold higher for $22 while selects brought $14-15, and carton 24s brought $8-9. Pickles of 200-300 size from Michigan sold from $26-28.
EGGPLANT: 1 1/9-bushel cartons of medium size from Michigan sold from mostly $22-23.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from California sold lower from $18.50-19, with organic offerings lower for $28.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of California 72 size valencia juice oranges sold from $30-32.50.
PEACHES: 25-pound cartons loose various yellow flesh varieties from California of 60 size sold steady for $24, with white flesh offerings of 48-50 size sold higher for $34.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Michigan green jumbo sold higher from mostly $13-14, extra-large size $12, with choppers lower for $8. Extra-large size jalapeno peppers from Ohio sold for $20, and serranos brought $20-20.50 while hungarian wax peppers from North Carolina sold from $27-28, and large size Long hots sold for $20. Extra-large serranos from Michigan sold for $23, while medium size anaheims sold for mostly $21-23.
PRUNES: 28-pound cartons of Early Italian of 1-1/4-inch min. size from Washington brought $36.
SQUASH: 1/2-bushel cartons of small-medium zucchini from Michigan sold for $14, with medium size $12-13, while yellow straightneck small-medium brought $17. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Michigan of large size acorn sold lower for $22, while small spaghetti sold for $28.50, and medium size butternut from Ohio brought $22.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose vine-ripe offerings from Mexico of 4x5 size sold lower from $17-18, while Michigan offerings sold for $18, and cartons 2-layer offerings of vine ripes of 4x5 size brought $20. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Michigan sold for $15. Cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type light red-red from Michigan sold for $14. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large size from Mexico sold for $14, while offerings from Michigan $14 and large size $13-14.
WATERMELONS: 24-inch bins of Michigan red-flesh seedless type 45s sold lower for mostly $165.