The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold from mostly $26-27, Golden Delicious sold for $34, Fuji brought $29-30, Pink Lady brought $38, Gala sold from mostly $35-36, and 72 size Honeycrisp sold for mostly $37, with fine appearance offerings $54. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold from $23-24, while Golden Delicious brought $22-23, Gala sold from $23-26, while bushel cartons loose of Michigan 3-inch minimum Golden Delicious, Gala and Jonagold brought $20.
ASPARAGUS: Pyramid cartons/crates 11-pound bunched standard size from Peru sold slightly lower for $42, while large white bunched from Peru sold steady for $27, while all sizes of offerings from Washington brought $38. Organic standard size green offerings from Mexico sold steady from mostly $22-24.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type machine-picked offerings from Florida sold higher from mostly $25-27.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 1-pint cups with lids of medium-large size from Georgia sold slightly higher from $22-24 with fine appearance offerings $32, while 6-ounce cups with lids offerings sold higher from $19-22. Organic offerings from California sold steady for $26, with fine appearance offerings $32. Strawberries in flats of 1-pound containers medium size from California sold from $12-14, with fine appearance offerings mostly $16-17, while organic offerings brought $22.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of 14 bunches from California sold lower from $13-15, with organic offerings lower from $16-16.50.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Florida sold from mostly $18-18.50, while red offerings sold from mostly $18-19.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold lower from mostly $12.50-14.50, with organic offerings much lower for $21.50-22.
CORN: Wirebound crates of four dozen bi-color from Florida sold for $17, with yellow higher for $18.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of medium size sold for $16-17, with selects higher for $17 and large from mostly $13-14, while carton 24s sold lower from mostly $7-9. Pickles of 200-300 size from Mexico sold higher for $28-28.50.
EGGPLANT: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of 24-count eggs from Mexico sold higher from mostly $32-33, with organic offerings lower for $28.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from California sold for $16, with organic offerings $22.50.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of Florida 80 size Valencia juice oranges sold for $22-23, while 72 count California navels sold from $24-27.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Mexico green jumbos sold for $36, large brought $33, with choppers higher from mostly $25-26. Medium size jalapeno peppers from Mexico sold for $20-22, while extra-large poblano sold for $22, extra-large serranos sold from mostly $39-41, and medium Hungarian wax sold steady for $34.
SQUASH: 4/7-bushel cartons of small-medium zucchini sold higher for $18 with medium zucchini from Mexico $16, while small-medium size yellow straight-neck sold higher from $19.50-20, with medium size $18-19. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of large size acorn sold slightly lower from $16-18, while butternut medium sold from $16-18, and spaghetti small size brought $16-18.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose mature greens 5x6s from Florida sold higher from $28-30, and cartons 2-layer offerings from Mexico of 4x5 size sold higher for $32. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Florida sold slightly higher from mostly $10-11. Cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type red from Florida sold steady for $12. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large size from Mexico sold lower for $16, with large size lower for $16.
