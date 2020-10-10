The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold higher from mostly $26.50-28, Golden Delicious sold from $26-28, Fuji sold higher for $32-34 with fine appearance $42, Pink Lady brought $35, Gala fine appearance offerings sold from mostly $39-40, and 72 size Honeycrisp of fine appearance offerings brought $54. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold from $23-24, while Golden Delicious brought $21-22, and Gala sold from mostly $22-23, while Michigan McIntosh sold from $16-18.
ASPARAGUS: 11-pound cartons/crates bunched from Peru standard size sold higher for $30.50, with white standard offerings sold from $24-24.50.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type machine-picked offerings from Michigan sold higher for $29.50.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 1-pint cups with lids of medium-large size from Peru sold slightly lower from $36-38, with fine appearance offerings $42. Organic offerings from California sold steady for $38.50. Strawberries in flats of 12 1-pound containers small-medium size from California sold lower for mostly $23-24, with fine appearance offerings $34, and organic offerings brought $28.50.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of 14 bunches from California sold lower from $22-24, with organic offerings sold for $51.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Michigan sold higher for $22.50, with red type $20-22.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold higher from $20-22, and organic offerings sold higher for $36, with fine appearance $44.
CORN: Wirebound crates of four dozen Georgia bi-color and yellow sold for $32.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Michigan of medium size sold steady for $30, while select offerings brought $16, large sold from $16-18 and carton 24s brought $13-14. Pickles of 200-300 size from Florida sold for $36.
EGGPLANT: 1 1/9-bushel cartons of medium size from Michigan sold steady from $18-20, with fair quality $16-17.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from California sold lower from $28-30, with organic offerings $36-36.50.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of California 72 size valencia juice oranges sold slightly lower for mostly $40-41.
PEACHES: Half-bushel cartons of various yellow flesh varieties from West Virginia of 2 1/2 inch up sold from $27-29.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Michigan green jumbo sold lower from mostly $27-29, extra-large sold higher for $30-32, and choppers sold lower from mostly $19-21. Extra-large size jalapeno peppers from Mexico sold lower for $20-22, while offerings of medium-large hungarian wax peppers from Illinois sold from $22-24, extra-large size poblanos from Michigan sold for $20-21, and medium-large cubanelles brought $36.
PRUNES: 28-pound cartons of Italian of 1-1/4-inch min. size from Washington sold steady for $25.
PUMPKINS: 1/2-bushel cartons of miniature orange from Michigan sold for $16, while 36-inch bins of howden type large sold for $135 with small and medium size from $130-135.
SQUASH: 1/2-bushel cartons of small yellow straightneck from Michigan sold for $26. 4/7-bushel cartons of small zucchini from Mexico sold for $20 with medium $19, while yellow straightneck small sold for $25, with medium mostly $23-24. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Michigan of large size acorn sold for $16-18 and medium size butternut sold lower from mostly $16-17, while small spaghetti brought mostly $17-19.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose vine-ripe offerings from Michigan of 5x6 size sold higher for $29-30, with 6x6 size $29, and cartons 2-layer offerings of vine ripes from Mexico of 5x5 size sold higher from $28-30. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Michigan sold higher from $18-20. Cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type light red-red medium size from Michigan sold steady for $14-16. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large size from Mexico and Michigan sold for $18-18.50.