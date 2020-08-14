The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold steady from mostly $23-24, Golden Delicious sold from $26-29, Fuji sold for $24-24.50 with fine appearance mostly $31-32, Pink Lady brought $35, Gala fine appearance offerings sold from mostly $39-40, and 72 size Honeycrisp of fine appearance offerings brought $54. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold from $23-24, while Golden Delicious brought $21-22, and Gala sold from mostly $22-23.
ASPARAGUS: 11-pound cartons/crates bunched from Peru standard size sold higher for $29, with large white offerings sold for $29.50.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type hand-picked offerings from Michigan sold lower for $24.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 1-pint cups with lids of medium-large size from British Columbia and Michigan sold lower for $20. Organic offerings from California sold steady for $24.50. Strawberries in flats of 12 1-pound containers small-medium size from California sold for $24-26, while organic offerings brought $28.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of 14 bunches from California sold steady from mostly $13-15, with organic offerings sold steady for $18.50.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Michigan sold steady for $15, with green offerings from Illinois $13.50 with red type mostly $17-19.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold lower from $12-14, with organic offerings higher for $20.
CANTALOUPE: 24-inch bins of Michigan Athena type 70s sold for $150, while 90s brought $160.
CHERRIES: 18-pound cartons of bagged dark red sweet varieties from Washington of 9 1/2 row size sold from $70-74.
CORN: Wire-bound crates of 4 dozen bi-color and yellow from Michigan sold from mostly $13-14.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of medium size sold steady from $24-26, while medium offerings from Michigan brought $15-16 and selects brought $10-12, with carton 24s brought $8.50-9. Pickles of 200-300 size from Michigan sold for $26-27.50.
EGGPLANT: 1 1/9-bushel cartons of medium size from New Jersey sold lower from $18-20, with offerings from North Carolina $18.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from California sold lower from $22-24, with organic offerings higher for $30.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of California 72 size valencia juice oranges sold from $30-32.50.
PEACHES: 25-pound cartons loose various yellow flesh varieties from California of 60 size sold steady for $24, with white flesh offerings of 42 size sold higher for $30.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Michigan green jumbo sold lower from $9-11, extra-large size sold steady for mostly $13-14, with choppers lower from $10-12. Extra-large size jalapeno peppers from North Carolina sold steady from $20-22, while hungarian wax sold lower from $27-28, and large size Long hots sold for $20. Extra-large serranos from Michigan sold for $23, while medium size anaheims sold for mostly $21-23.
PRUNES: 28-pound cartons of Early Italian of 1-1/4 inch min. size from Washington brought $36.
SQUASH: 1/2-bushel cartons of small-medium zucchini from Ohio sold for $16.50, with medium size $14, while yellow straightneck small-medium brought $17, and offerings from Michigan $14. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Michigan of large size acorn sold lower for $25, while medium butternut brought $25, and small spaghetti sold for $28.50.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose vine-ripe offerings from Mexico of 5x6 size sold from mostly $21-22, with cartons 2-layer offerings of vine ripes of 4x5 size brought $20-22. 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large offerings of mature greens from Alabama sold steady from $20-22. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Mexico sold steady from $16-18. Cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type light red-red from Mexico sold for mostly $15-17. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large size from Mexico sold from $18-19, with large size $16-17.
WATERMELONS: 24-inch bins of Michigan red flesh seeded type 35s sold for $200, while red flesh seedless type 45-60s brought $220.