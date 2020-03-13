The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold lower from $21-24, Golden Delicious sold from $36-39, Fuji sold slightly lower for $30-34, Pink Lady brought $38-40, Gala sold steady from $32-35, and 72 size Honeycrisp sold for $36, with fine appearance offerings $48-50. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold for $22, while Golden Delicious brought $23, Gala sold for $23-24, while bushel cartons loose of Michigan 3-inch minimum Golden Delicious, Gala and Jonagold brought $20.
ASPARAGUS: Pyramid cartons/crates 11-pound bunched standard size from Mexico sold slightly lower from $19-20, while large white bunched from Peru sold steady from mostly $23-25. Organic standard size green offerings from Mexico sold from mostly $22-24.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type machine-picked offerings from Florida sold much lower for mostly $16.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 6-ounce cups with lids of medium-large berries from Mexico sold for mostly $29-30, while fine appearance offerings brought mostly $31-32, while organic offerings from California of fine appearance sold from mostly $33-34. Strawberries in flats of eight 1-pound containers medium size from Florida sold slightly higher from mostly $15-16, with fine appearance offerings $18, while medium organic offerings from Mexico sold for $38.50.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of 14 bunches from Arizona/California sold higher from mostly $15-16, with organic offerings $16.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Texas sold from mostly $13.50-14.50, while red offerings sold slightly lower for mostly $17-18.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold higher from mostly $24.50-26, with organic offerings higher for $36.
CORN: Wirebound crates of four dozen bi-color and yellow from Florida sold lower from $12-14.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of medium size sold from mostly $36-37, with large lower from mostly $35.50-36, and carton 24s sold from mostly $14-16. Pickles of 200-300 size from Mexico steady sold for mostly $35-36.
EGGPLANT: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of 24-count eggs from Mexico sold steady for $22-23.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from Arizona/California sold for mostly $15, while organic offerings brought $22.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of Florida 80 size Hamlin juice oranges sold for $22.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Florida green jumbos and extra-large sold steady from $14-16, with large $14. Medium size jalapeno peppers from Mexico sold for $19-20, while extra-large poblano sold from $20-22, serranos brought $26-28, and medium Hungarian wax sold from $24-26.
SQUASH: 4/7-bushel cartons of small sold from $22-24 with medium zucchini from Mexico sold higher from $20-22 while small-medium size yellow straightneck sold for $28, with medium size $26-28. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of large size acorn brought $30-32, while butternut small sold higher for mostly $20-22, and spaghetti mostly $18.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose mature greens 5x6s from Florida sold lower from $18-20, while cartons 2-layer offerings from Mexico of 4x5 size sold much lower from mostly $17-18. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Florida sold for $16-17, with offerings from Mexico lower for $18. Cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type red from Florida sold lower for mostly $25-26. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large and large size from Mexico sold much lower from $22-24.