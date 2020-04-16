LANSING — In the midst of the hundreds of vehicles that surrounded Michigan’s Capitol Wednesday afternoon was a group of Southwest Michigan landscapers, construction workers and small business owners.
“We’re absolutely not protesting coronavirus. We’re protesting the governor’s overreach. We believe we can work safely right now,” said Anna Brooks, who runs Arcadia Gardens, a landscape design, installation and maintenance company in Stevensville, along with her husband.
Arcadia Gardens, and these other area businesses, have been out of work since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration classified lawn care, landscaping and some construction work as non-essential, meaning the companies are not allowed to operate while the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect.
Brooks has been corralling support from Southwest Michigan businesses for the last few weeks on Facebook. Together they have been urging legislators and the governor to reverse the decision, in an effort to get back to work.
She said heading to Wednesday’s protest was another way for them to get their point across.
The protest, called “Operation Gridlock,” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition. Officials estimated thousands of people took part in the protest.
“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” coalition member Meshawn Maddock told The Associated Press.
Brooks said it’s been “extremely frustrating.”
“We just want to get low-risk businesses opened back up. Our industries as a whole are very aware of safety standards,” she said.
She said in landscaping, for example, they use personal protective equipment (PPE) on a regular basis.
“We’re handling chemicals and are in contact with airborne particles. We’re using safety equipment and do regular safety trainings. It’s very frustrating that we can’t continue to work now,” Brooks said.
The governor has acknowledged the pain but said the restrictions were necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness that has killed more than 1,900 Michigan residents.
The protest Wednesday made big ripples, according to The AP. Traffic was barely moving around 1 p.m. nearby on westbound Interstate 496. In addition, large groups of people were seen leaving their vehicles and gathering on the sidewalks around the Capitol Building.
Whitmer, during a news conference later Wednesday afternoon, said that she supports the protestor’s right to free speech, and that she understands that they want to take their anger out on her.
“I know they’re worried about their businesses. I feel that,” she said. “I would encourage them to start thinking, and planning, for what happens when they reopen. We’re going to have to have confidence we can reopen sectors safely.”
In addition, Whitmer said she worries that the gathering spread the disease.
“We know that when people gather that way, without masks, in close proximity and touching one another, that’s how COVID-19 spreads,” she said. “The sad irony here is that the protest was that they don’t like being in this stay home order, and they may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something we’re trying to avoid at all costs.”
Brooks said the convoy of Southwest Michigan folks that went took precautions to not spread the virus.
“We all have full gas tanks, food, and people riding in cars together live in the same households,” Brooks said. “We want to make sure our movement across the state is not spreading the virus.”
She said the Southwest Michigan groups went into the protest in a positive way, with the hope that it was a wakeup call for the governor and legislators.
“We’re staying at home with nothing to do,” Brooks said. “This was an opportunity for us small business owners, most of whom are usually too busy working to protest, to make our voices heard.”