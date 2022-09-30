web only
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Former state Rep. Al Pscholka has joined Lake Michigan College.

Pscholka introduced himself to LMC’s board on Tuesday, having started the Friday before as the college’s executive director of community and governmental relations.

