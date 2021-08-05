BENTON TOWNSHIP — At a meeting that usually garners no public attendance, the Berrien County Board of Health saw about 30 attendees Wednesday morning who voiced their opposition and support over COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming school year.
Peg Kohring, chair of the board of health, opened the meeting by reading a statement before hearing 45 minutes of public comment.
“In-person learning is a priority because our schools are important to our community’s health,” she read. “They provide safe and supportive learning environments for students that support social and emotional development, provide access to critical services and improve health outcomes for Berrien County families overall.”
The Berrien County Health Department has been working with area school leaders since the beginning of the pandemic to coordinate their response, with a goal of keeping students and staff safe.
“We learned a lot from the last school year, and as a community (we) know how to implement prevention strategies that keep our youths and school staff safe in the classroom,” Kohring said. “The BCHD does not have regulatory authority over the schools. It’s the department’s role to provide ongoing guidance and recommendations to the school leaders.”
Many of those in attendance who made public comments were concerned about students having to wear masks for the upcoming school year. Several said they would pull their students out of school if masks were required.
Some spoke of instances of their children passing out while wearing a mask at school, others said their children have suffered with their mental health. The general theme through many of the comments was that parents have been unable to make decisions that are in the best interest for their child.
The BCHD’s recommendations to school districts for next school year offers a layered approach, based on the community transmission of COVID-19, officials said.
Under the plan – available to read at www.bchdmi.org/1718/Schools-Daycares – masks are recommended indoors for unvaccinated or immunocompromised students and staff at every level of transmission, and everyone if transmission in Berrien County levels reach the substantial or high thresholds.
Masks are required to be worn on school buses at all times by everyone. It would be up to the school district, or state/federal government mandates, to decide if masks would be required in the school buildings.
Two members of the public spoke in favor of the precautions outlined by the BCHD and even wished they would be stronger.
“Kids under the age of 12 don’t have access to the vaccine. My 6-year-old has no choice,” a Stevensville resident said.
Courtney Davis, acting health officer for the BCHD, said giving schools public health recommendations is nothing new.
“We do this every year for flu season and we do this if there is a chicken pox outbreak,” she said. “We know all school buildings are different and we know as viral transmission increases, one of the levels can be masks. We will continue to work to support our schools on what works best for that district.”