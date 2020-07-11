ST. JOSEPH — Face masks, social distancing and resources for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed during a teletown hall Friday led by U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, was joined by Christine Vanlandingham from the Region IV Area Agency on Aging and Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten, for a discussion and Q&A portion that focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on older Michiganders.
“We all wanted this to be over by Easter, but it didn’t happen,” Upton said. “We’ve made real headway in our district on testing. That’s why I think this mask requirement is so important.”
Upton was referencing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order requiring that residents wear masks in public indoor and crowded outdoor spaces or face a misdemeanor charge that comes with up to a $500 fine.
His response came when a Hartford resident said they were concerned about “all the naked faces” in grocery stores.
Upton said the new executive order would not only protect the store’s staff, but other shoppers. He said the measure was needed after what happened over the holiday weekend at Diamond Lake in Cass County.
Vanlandingham, chief operating officer of Area Agency on Aging, offered a brief overview of what programs senior citizens could use during the pandemic to remain safe.
“Whether or not you are an older adult, social isolation is having a significant impact on them,” she said. “We’ve launched a friendly call service where trained volunteers and staff call to check in so seniors don’t feel like they aren’t alone in the world.”
According to Vanlandingham, 39 percent of Berrien County’s positive coronavirus cases have been found in seniors (60 and older) and 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths were seniors.
Vanlandingham said younger people are not wearing masks as often as their older counterparts.
“You are doing your parents and grandparents a favor by wearing your masks,” she said. “I would love to see the younger generation step up to protect their loved ones in the community.”
When it comes to accessing food programs through the Area Agency on Aging, Vanlandingham said everything can be available over the phone – in case some do not have access to a computer or the internet. The phone number to call for this service is 800-654-2810.
Britten said Berrien County saw extremely low levels of coronavirus cases in the latter half of June.
However, Britten said over the last five to seven days the number of cases has been going up.
“There are lots of things that can be attributed to that,” Britten said. “There have been a couple of outbreaks attributed to people not social distancing at large gatherings. I understand we all want our lives to resemble what it was like in February. But we will have this virus in our lives for a considerable amount of time.”
As influenza vaccines become available in the fall, she said it will be important to get those pushed out early – especially for the older population most susceptible to illnesses.
When asked why it takes seven to 10 days for test results to come back, Britten said it can be linked to the amount of tests other states are doing.
“As there’s been a surge in other parts of the country, there has been a surge in testing,” she said. “That has been taxing on labs that backs up the whole system when the demand outstretches the capacity. There’s very little the Berrien County Health Department can do.”