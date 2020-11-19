PULLMAN — Police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from the Pullman area who died when officers attempted to take him into custody following a domestic disturbance complaint.
A news release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Michigan State Police Fifth District headquarters indicated that a deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s office and a trooper from the Michigan State Police Wayland post were dispatched to an address on North Avenue in Pullman, at 7:10 a.m., Wednesday morning for a report of a domestic disturbance. After contacting the male suspect, later identified as Nathan Strample, officers attempted to take him into custody but were met with “considerable resistance,” according to the release.