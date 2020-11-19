DETROIT, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) Chairman and CEO Mary Barra revealed that the company will offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade. Forty percent of the company's U.S. entries will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025. Barra also announced an increase in GM's financial commitment to EVs and AVs today to $27 billion through 2025 - up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.