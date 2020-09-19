There are still some concerns among Southwest Michigan voters when it comes to absentee ballots.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 2 million Michigan voters have already submitted absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 3 election – the most requests for any election in state history.
Ongoing fears of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the increase in absentee ballot requests. While President Donald Trump has continued to spread misinformation about the effectiveness of mail-in voting, several election experts have argued the process is safe and secure.
As a result, local clerks have received more than the usual amount of questions regarding absentee ballots.
In an effort to get answers, The Herald-Palladium reached out to several clerks about the most common quandaries. The HP spoke with Lincoln Township Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter and St. Joseph City Clerk Denise Westfall for answers.
Who do I contact to get an absentee ballot?
Voters can request an absentee ballot in a variety of ways.
For starters, registered voters can complete an online application at Michigan.gov/Vote or submit an application, large print application, letter or postcard to their local clerk. Requests for absentee ballots can be turned in by hand, by postal mail or through email – as long as a signature is visible.
“I recommend your local clerk’s office,” Westfall said. “You can go through the state, but it takes longer. They haven’t sent out applications since August. But they’ve sent out a postcard this time reminding people they can vote absentee.”
Is it safe to mail in my completed ballot?
The resounding answer is – it depends. It comes down to how close to the election a voter drops it into a mailbox.
Loar-Porter said the mail is reliable, but recommends mailing it in seven to 10 days prior to the election. Westfall said St. Joseph only received three ballots that missed the deadline for the August primary, because they weren’t sent until Election Day.
“We are encouraging voters to return them via their local jurisdiction’s drop box if they have one – I am pretty sure most in Berrien County do – or return (it) in person,” Loar-Porter said.
Can I hand in the ballot in person?
Yes, voters can drop them off in person. They can even drop off their ballots in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Can a friend or family member turn in the ballot for me?
They are allowed to return a voted ballot on someone else’s behalf. However, clerks are not allowed to give an “unvoted ballot” to anyone other than the voter. So, a family member or friend cannot pick up a ballot for anyone else.
Can I change my mind and vote in person if I’ve received an absentee ballot?
Yes. However, municipalities request that if voters have already been issued a ballot, that they surrender that ballot to the local clerk.
If a voter has not received the ballot, but has completed the application requesting one and then decided they would prefer to vote in person, then it is recommended they contact their local clerk.
After I send in my ballot, if I change my mind about one of my votes, can I cancel the ballot and vote again?
If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote, a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. Westfall said they had several voters spoil absentee ballots in the presidential primary in March because their preferred candidate had dropped out of the race.
The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them, or if they will vote at the polls.
Loar-Porter said an absentee ballot can be spoiled through the mail up until 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election. That falls on Oct. 31 for the upcoming election.
If that deadline is missed, an absentee ballot can be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office up until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. That falls on Nov. 2 for the upcoming election.
When is my ballot counted?
On Election Day. Election workers can begin processing absentee ballots at 7 a.m. on the day of the election, though pending legislation could alter than a bit in larger communities. It’s not expected to affect local communities.
If I vote in person, will there be safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
All precincts will have the proper safeguards in place to protect voters and election workers based on state mandates. For those voting at any St. Joseph precincts, Westfall said they will limit the number of people inside and block off a percentage of the voting booths for social distancing.
“We have hand sanitizer for voters and have extra masks on hand in case they forget one,” Westfall said. “All of our workers wear masks and are behind the sneeze guards. And we give them their own pen so they don’t have to share them. We also sanitize the booth when they’re done.”
What happens if I turn in an absentee ballot, but also try to vote in person on Election Day?
Since municipalities are not allowed to issue more than one ballot, a voter will be denied the opportunity to vote twice. Absentee ballot and in-person voting is tracked through a municipal system.
“If you voted by absentee and you attempt to vote in person, when the election workers enter the voter’s name in the system to look them up, the system will alert the election worker that the voter has already voted by absentee,” Loar-Porter said. “The election worker will contact the local clerk to verify that the voter’s absentee ballot was indeed received by the clerk’s office. If the ballot was received by the local clerk, the voter will not be allowed to vote in person.”
I signed up to be on the permanent absent voter listing, why do I need to fill out another application?
When a voter fills out their first absentee voter application, they are asked if they want to vote absentee in all future elections. In checking that box, Westfall said they are automatically sent an application for every election.