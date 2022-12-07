HARTFORD — Raven Ledesma was named Miss Hartford this past weekend.
After graduation, Ledesma plans to graduate from a four-year university to pursue a degree in nursing. She's been accepted to Grand Valley State University to further her post-secondary education and apply for the graduate program for nurse practitioner.
Ledesma, a senior at Hartford High School, is the daughter of Misty and Robert Ledesma.
First runner-up for the pageant was Rylee Deckard, and second runner-up was Kendra Briley. Dezirae Hooten was named Miss Congeniality of the pageant.
Mr. Hartford was Emmanuel Yeneras, who was also named Mr. Nice Guy.
First runner-up for Mr. Hartford was Alex Saldana, and second runner-up was David Newman.