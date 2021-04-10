Rural and low-cost health care providers are no stranger to the old proverb, “It takes a village.”
“We’re used to leaning on each other to get the job done,” Danielle Persky, spokesperson for the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD), said this week.
That’s why when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, it has been a team effort, especially when trying to reach the hard to reach.
Geography, socio-economic status, race and age have all created their own challenges.
Velma Hendershott, president and CEO of InterCare Community Health Network, said its their mission to take care of all of the underserved communities in its service areas of Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.
“Clearly, I think we all recognize that COVID has disproportionally hit some of our most vulnerable and that’s many of the patients that we serve,” she said this week.
InterCare, a federally qualified health center, has been working to vaccinate homeless people, migrant agriculture workers, residents of public housing and people with limited English proficiency.
It was chosen as one of the first 25 health centers in America to participate in a direct allocation of vaccine from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We got going in mid-late February and since then we’ve been able to get direct shipments from them on a weekly basis of Moderna and some Johnson & Johnson,” Hendershott said.
Creative clinics
InterCare and the VBCDHD have been holding vaccination clinics anywhere they can find.
“We get really creative. We look around and ask, who has the most available indoor space or parking lot space?” Persky said.
While there are convention centers and stadiums to rent out in larger communities, vaccine providers surrounded by miles and miles of farmland are limited where they can hold mass clinics.
Clinics have been held at schools, churches, community centers, fire department bays, and at their clinic offices.
Partnering with employers has proven to be an effective way to reach large groups of people.
For example, Persky said the VBCHD did a second-dose clinic at Coca-Cola in Paw Paw last week.
“They have a significant number of employees, and so we went on site and did a drive-thru clinic for them,” she said.
Hendershott said InterCare did a clinic at Burnette Foods in Hartford in March and got 100 of its food processing workers vaccinated.
As migrant farm workers begin to arrive in Southwest Michigan this spring, InterCare is traveling out to farms to get that population protected.
“We never know the mobility of our migrant farm workers, so we really want to take advantage when they arrive,” Hendershott said.
InterCare has also sent some of its staff to help other vaccine providers, specifically with interpretation services at clinics in which more Spanish speakers are going to be present.
“It’s taken a village, so to speak, to try to get to everyone,” she said. “Communication, collaboration and coordination is what’s happening and we’re using all venues possible.”
Persky said transportation and internet access have also been barriers to getting people to clinics.
“Just in general, I think in that rural component, we also just have smaller health departments, smaller partners and smaller staff. Your bandwidth, even with volunteers, is still at some sort of limited capacity,” she said.
Cass County’s unique struggles
As of Thursday, 27.7 percent of Cass County’s population (16 and over) had received at least a first dose of vaccine, with 15.5 percent fully vaccinated.
That’s in stark contrast to many other counties in Michigan, and even with neighboring Van Buren County, which has 40.2 percent of its population with at least a first dose, and 25 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Persky said this setback in Cass County is for a number of reasons, including a lack of large venues available to hold mass vaccination clinics at.
Another factor is that it borders Indiana.
“A lot of residents get their health care from Indiana and Indiana’s immunizations registry does not communicate with Michigan,” Persky said.
That means if a Cass County resident is vaccinated in Indiana, there’s no way to know they did, unless they self-report.
“Which just doesn’t happen,” Persky said. “And that’s pretty typical for routine immunizations, too.”
She said it’s unfortunate, and means the VBCDHD never really gets a good look at anything when it comes to the health data in Cass County.
“It’s a really challenging position to be in to not have all of that information about your residents,” Persky said.
In addition, in many counties, hospital systems are helping with the vaccination effort.
But up until about two weeks ago, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac was not providing any vaccine locally, according to Persky.
“So people could go up to Kalamazoo, but that’s about an hour drive,” she said. “We, for a while, were really the only ones supplying vaccine; now the federally qualified health centers are, some primary providers are and pharmacies are. Hopefully we’ll see those numbers increase, but we’re always going to be cut short because of being a border county.”
A hesitant shift
While InterCare and the VBCDHD have seen a super high demand for the vaccine, that’s starting to wane.
“We may have to shift gears into communication, education and taking on that health promotion aspect to the vaccine, which initially was not really an issue we had to address because the demand was so high and the supply was so limited,” Persky said.
Hendershott said vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a big problem with the population InterCare serves because many are people of color, who the health care system has not always treated well.
“If they’ve heard stories or know someone who maybe had a bit of a side effect with the vaccine, that impacts them,” she said.
She said InterCare staff have spent a lot of time lately working to make sure their education and messaging is simple, clear and accurate.
“A lot of people who are not taking advantage of the vaccine have barriers to getting it,” Hendershott said. “Whether it’s language, transportation, education or outreach. The barriers that people normally who use our services would have are all compounded now with COVID and all the information and misinformation that’s out there.”
She said many hesitant individuals are looking for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
“So we’re doing the best we can to teach, outreach, educate, promote, anything we possibly can to try to combat all the myths,” Hendershott said. “Our goal will to be doing this as long as it takes.”
Going forward
Hendershott expects the vaccination effort to continue for quite some time.
“Some people thought we’d be done with testing by now, but it’s been more than a year and we’re still testing and we’ll continue to do testing,” she said. “So it might have its ups and downs and take on a different look depending on what continues to be seen in the state and in our communities that we serve, but it’ll continue.”
Michigan’s goal is that 70 percent of residents are vaccinated.
Persky said the VBCDHD officials would feel pretty good getting to 50-55 percent.
“I think in some ways it’s going faster than we expected,” she said. “Initially the timeline in January, we were not expecting to get to Phase 1B until early summer if we were lucky. So in that respect, I feel really good about the progress that we’re making and I’m really hopeful.”
Persky said the progress made so far wouldn’t have been possible without partnerships with pharmacies and other health care providers.
“We, right from the get-go, knew that if we wanted to keep up the pace of getting vaccine out as quickly as possible, we’d have to have partners join us,” Persky said.