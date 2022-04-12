ST. JOSEPH — Three recall petitions were approved Tuesday for three Berrien County school board members, while another three petitions were denied.

At a clarity hearing Tuesday morning, the Berrien County Election Commission signed off on the language in petitions filed against Watervliet Public School Board President Bill Spaulding, as well as St. Joseph Public School Board Trustees Brett Wier and Kathy Weykamp.

Three other petitions, filed against Niles Community Schools’ Board President Mark Wortham, Trustee Kyle Zelmer and Trustee David Fish, were denied for unclear language. The six recall petitions were filed on March 28, and each began with an excerpt from Michigan state law MCL 380.10.

The Watervliet and St. Joseph board members now have 10 days to appeal the decision. Should they do so, any signatures collected during that time would be discarded, said Sheila Reitz, Berrien’s election administrator.

Judge Mabel Mayfield stressed repeatedly during the two-hour hearing that she, county Clerk Sharon Tyler and county Treasurer Shelly Weich were looking solely at whether the petition language was factual and clear.

Reitz said the number of signatures needed to force a recall election has yet to be calculated. The elections department must multiply the number of votes cast for governor in 2018 in each respective school district by 25 percent to achieve this number.

The recall petition is valid for 180 days, but signatures are only valid for 60 days, Reitz said, meaning the petitioners must gather enough valid signatures in a 60-day window.

If enough valid signatures are collected, a recall election would be held in November, depending on when the petitions are turned in and the signatures are certified, Reitz said. The filing deadline to get the question of whether to recall on the November ballot is Aug. 5.

St. Joseph petitions

St. Joseph resident Shawn Hill filed the petitions against Weykamp and Wier.

The petitions were nearly identical and stated, “MCL 380.10 includes language: ‘It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents.’ Board of Education Minutes for meeting held 8/23/2021 indicate that (the trustee) was present and a motion to support the SJPS Return to Learn Operational Plan carried 6-0. The minutes including a recommendation for required face masks for all students indoors, and not including a provision for a parent to make a determination to avoid required masking for their child while inside any SJPS facility.”

Neither Weykamp nor Wier attended Tuesday’s clarity hearing, but Wier submitted a response, which Mayfield read aloud. In his response, Wier said the petition contained language that he called unclear, misleading, inaccurate and opinionated.

Wier said in his written response that the petition did not include the full text of 380.10, the final clause of which states “to develop the pupil’s intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment,” as well as Section 11 of the revised school code which gives public schools the authority to educate and provide for students’ safety while in school.

Additionally, Wier described the final line in the petition as unclear and inaccurate, as he said the motion passed was to support the superintendent’s proposed return-to-learn plan as presented.

“The minutes linked to the superintendent’s proposed RTL plan state as follows, ‘recommendation to support the SJPS return-to-learn operational plan as presented.’ Recall language takes issue with the one component of the multi-phase RTL plan map,” stated Wier. “In doing so, petitioner expressed his opinion that parents should have been the decision-makers as to whether students wear a mask in school.”

Hill told The Herald-Palladium he would start collecting signatures immediately after the window to appeal has passed. When asked why he chose to file petitions specifically against Weykamp and Wier, he said, “We got to start somewhere.”

Wier and Weykamp emailed a statement to The HP, after the election commission approved the petitions’ language Tuesday.

“We are grateful for having been elected to serve on the Board of Education for Saint Joseph Public Schools,” their statement read. “Our commitment to the district remains, knowing we serve at the will of the community. We have a deep appreciation for democracy and will respect this process as it evolves.”

Watervliet petition

Watervliet resident Stefanie Brule filed a petition against Spaulding.

“This is not about politics at all. This is for our kids’ future,” Brule said Tuesday.

Like Hill, she said she plans to start collecting signatures, immediately following the appeals period.

When asked whether he would appeal, Spaulding declined to comment.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve on the board of public education for more than 20 years, and I’m excited about the opportunities that we have moving forward,” Spaulding told The HP as he left the meeting.

Her petition, after referencing MCL 380.10, stated, “Board of Education Minutes for meeting held 11/8/2021 indicate that President Spaulding was present and a motion including mandatory masking for all academic indoor activities carried 6-0. The minutes do not indicate the motion included a provision for parents to exclude their child(ren) from the required face masks for all indoor academic activity.”

During the hearing, Spaulding said the petition should be denied because it suggested the board had voted to approve the conditional mask mandate on Nov. 8, 2021.

At the November meeting, the board voted to amend the return-to-learn plan to remove the conditional mask mandate for extracurricular events. The conditional mask mandate, which meant a building had to mask universally for two weeks should a positive case be identified, was approved in August.

The petition contained the word “including,” Tyler said, which the clerk said showed it was not trying to refer to the entirety of the motion.

“’Including’ makes it accurate,” Tyler said.

Spaulding disputed this in later public comment sections.

Brule said she filed against Spaulding specifically, because of his long tenure on the board and the fact that he did not have any children or grandchildren in the district.

“He has no skin in the game,” Brule said.

Niles petitions

The three Niles petitions, which contained nearly identical language, were denied for unclear language. All referenced NCS Superintendent Dan Applegate, but did not include his title.

The petitions, after referencing a portion of MCL 380.10, stated, “Board of Education Minutes for meeting held 10/18/21 indicate that (the board members) voted ‘Aye’ to support a submitted modification to the Return to Learn Plan. A letter from Dan Applegate dated Oct. 18, 2021 indicated the modification included an indoor masks requirement under special circumstances, and did not indicate parental approval was required for implementing the indoor mask requirement.”

Krystal McCully, a Niles resident, filed all three petitions, with meeting minutes and the letter from Applegate submitted as supporting documents. McCully said meeting minutes posted by NCS were not detailed enough, and that’s why she referenced the letter in her petition.

Mayfield said she was worried voters who didn’t have children in school would not be familiar with the letter or with Applegate.

McCully said she plans to refile the recall petitions in the coming days. She named Wortham, Zelmer and Fish in her petition because the other trustees were up for election and not eligible to be recalled, McCully said.