BERRIEN CENTER — Berrien County residents can recycle and safely dispose of unwanted foam, electronics and household chemicals on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Love Creek County Park, according to a news release.
The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and it is only for Berrien County residents. Waste from businesses, institutions and schools cannot be accepted at the county’s household events.
This event is drive-thru only. Participants must stay in their vehicle at all times. The fee for computer monitors is $10 each, and the fee for televisions is $20 each. People should have payment ready, cash or check, with exact change preferred. Staff will unload all items from vehicles. Foam will be unloaded first, electronics unloaded second, with household chemicals and batteries unloaded last.
Foam includes foam coolers, foam cups, clean foam to-go containers, egg cartons, foam block packaging, and Styrofoam. Foam must be clean and dry. Packing peanuts will not be accepted. Foam will be recycled by Tri-Power Recycling in Elkhart, Ind.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will collect consumer electronics, which includes anything with a cord or items that run on batteries. Have the payment ready upon arrival if bringing in computer monitors. Other electronics are accepted at no cost. Call Green Earth Electronics Recycling with questions (326-1232).
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, and stain. Also accepted are batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, along with home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills should be dumped together into a zip-lockable bag. Sharps must be dropped off in puncture proof containers.
Latex paint, or water-based paint, will NOT be accepted. Latex paint can be dried out and placed in with regular trash. Other items that are not accepted are gas grill size propane tanks, ammunition, and waste from businesses.
Find more information at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services, or follow Berrien County Government Facebook page for event updates. Contact Jill Adams at 983-7111 ext. 8234 with questions. This recycling event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.
The address for the event is 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center.