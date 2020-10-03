ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan housing market continued to see increases in sales in August.
While the summer months are typically referred to as the peak-selling season, the number of sales from June through August accounted for 57 percent of year-to-date home sales.
Sales, selling prices and total dollar volume in August surpassed previous peak-year records dating back to 2006.
“Homebuyers continued to struggle with the shrinking inventory of houses for sale that dropped 31 percent from August 2019,” Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. “For comparison, in August 2010, there were 3,757 houses for sale. The market at the end of August had a 5.9-month supply of houses for sale. The number of listings for sale includes homes for sale across Allegan, Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties.”
The number of houses sold increased by 15 percent from August 2019. At 455 houses, August 2020 rocketed past the previous record of 418 set in August 2017.
Year-to-date, the number of houses sold is down 8 percent, to 2203, from 2383 sold in August 2019.
Average, median and year-to-date selling prices continued their astonishing climb, establishing the new record prices in year-over-year comparison for August prices.
The average selling price of $324,302 was 35 percent higher than the $239,639 average selling price in August 2019. The year-to-date, average selling price increased 18 percent.
The median selling price soared to $235,000, from $189,900 in August 2019, for a 24 percent increase. Year-to-date, the median selling price rose 15 percent.
With the record-setting selling prices, the total dollar volume skyrocketed 55 percent in August. The year-to-date total dollar volume also increased 10 percent.
Locally, the mortgage rate was 3.104, down slightly from 3.108 in July. Last year in August, the rate was 3.692. Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate in August was 2.91 down from 2.99 in July for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales hit the highest level since December 2006.
Existing-home sales continued to climb in August, marking three consecutive months of positive sales gains. Each of the four major regions experienced both month-over-month and year-over-year growth, with the Northeast seeing the greatest improvement from the prior month.
Total existing-home sales rose 2.4 percent from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6 million in August. Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 10.5 percent from a year ago.
“Home sales continue to amaze, and there are plenty of buyers in the pipeline ready to enter the market,” said NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun. “Further gains in sales are likely for the remainder of the year, with mortgage rates hovering around 3 percent and with continued job recovery.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in August was $310,600, up 11.4 percent from August 2019, as prices rose in every region. August’s national price increase marks 102 straight months of year-over-year gains.
For three straight months, home sales have climbed in every region compared to the previous month. Median home prices grew at double-digit rates in each of the four major regions from one year ago.
Existing-home sales increased 1.4 percent in the Midwest to an annual rate of 1.4 million in August, up 9.3 percent from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $246,300, a 10.7 percent increase from August 2019.
Nationally, the total housing inventory at the end of August totaled 1.49 million units, down 0.7 percent from July and down 18.6 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 3-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.1 months in July and down from the 4-month figure recorded in August 2019.
Scarce inventory has been problematic for the past few years, according to Yun, an issue he says worsened in the past month due to the dramatic surge in lumber prices and the dearth of lumber, due to the wildfires out West.
Yun said the need for housing will grow even further, especially in areas that are attractive to those who can work from home.
As highlighted in NAR’s August study, the 2020 Work From Home Counties report, remote work opportunities are likely to become a growing part of the nation’s workforce culture. Yun said this reality will endure, even after a coronavirus vaccine is available.
“Housing demand is robust, but supply is not, and this imbalance will inevitably harm affordability and hinder ownership opportunities,” he said. “To assure broad gains in homeownership, more new homes need to be constructed.”