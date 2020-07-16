ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber has embraced technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a positive effect on its members and other local businesses.
Arthur Havlicek, president and CEO of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, said the organization had to adapt to the new environment – specifically when it came to their networking events.
“With the cancellations of these events, we thought about how we could fulfill this mission and to make this relevant to what’s happening,” Havlicek said. “Thanks to technology, we were able to successfully continue networking events using Zoom.”
Through late March and early April, the chamber launched four new networking functions that have been well attended virtually.
Among them are the weekly 8 a.m. Coffee Chats on Tuesdays.
Participants discuss how the coronavirus has affected businesses and questions are answered regarding executive orders, guidelines and financial assistance programs.
Havlicek said Sarah Spoonholtz, also from the chamber, plays a pivotal role on setting up these calls and keeping them engaging.
The second network function are the Wine Down Mixers, which have a more relaxed atmosphere for attendees to talk about anything they want, giving them a social outlet in a time of isolation.
Havlicek said attendees are encouraged to grab a drink of their choice.
Industry Cluster Meetings bring professional peers together to discuss industry specific best practices and safety strategies. These best practices are then recommended to elected officials as guidelines for re-opening.
Havlicek said one notable meeting was with landscapers, prior to them being allowed to re-open.
“We got what would traditionally be competitors together on one call,” he said. “They shared information with one another on the best safety guidelines, which I submitted to the state.”
The chamber also partnered with Midwest Family Broadcasting to offer two free webinars on strategies to market their business during the pandemic.
One webinar discussed the results and consumer sentiments on COIVD-19. Havlicek said the intention is to give owners a handle on what they need to be thinking and how folks are feeling.
“They’ve been very appreciative, not just of this, but a lot for the work we’ve done through this,” Havlicek said. “We’re essentially a two-person operation serving more than 700 members. We actually gained a new member through this. We were just trying to be a resource in this business community.”
Mark Rutherford, owner of CrazeVR in St. Joseph, said he joined an 8 a.m. Coffee Chat which has led to more business.
After a conversation with Havlicek, Rutherford met with city officials and created a virtual tour of downtown St. Joseph.
“It’s more networking that you normally wouldn’t get,” Rutherford said of the chamber’s virtual efforts. “The person running the airport, I never met him before. But we started talking about drones and possibly attaching my camera to a drone to take pictures.”
Rutherford said he can see more businesses taking a virtual approach for networking purposes and customers.
He cites the time it saves and how different commerce will be once the pandemic ends.
“About 75 percent of my business comes from networking. That speaks for itself,” Rutherford said. “Now we can help each other. I know someone you don’t know, and you know someone I don’t.”