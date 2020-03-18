ST. JOSEPH — For the fifth summer in a row, cardboard boats will hit the waters of the St. Joseph River to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
Registration is now open for the annual “Rock the Boat” event set for 5 p.m. July 16 at The Inn at Harbor Shores, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph.
The event, hosted by Whirlpool Corp., features life-size boats made of cardboard, duct tape and polyurethane, and powered entirely by human paddling. The event is open to the public.
“This is an event where people race cardboard boats that they create themselves. There’s no event like it around, which is why it’s become so popular,” Pam Klyn, vice president of Global Product Organization at Whirlpool Corp., said in a news release. “We’re thrilled with the excitement that Rock the Boat has created the past four summers. And most importantly, we’re proud of the impact that the funds generated through Rock the Boat create in our community through United Way.”
Last year, the event raised over $100,000 for UWSM.
The event has grown from five cardboard boats the first year to 75. While many Whirlpool boats compete, about two-thirds of the competitors are individuals and businesses throughout the community. Last summer, registration was completely full by the first week of June.
To register for one of the 75 boat slots available, visit uwsm.org/rock-the -boat-2020. The registration fee is $250 per boat.
After registering a boat, participants will challenge each other for the People’s Choice Award, given to the team that raises the most money leading up the race. The winner takes home the People’s Choice Traveling Trophy and will present a $2,500 check to one of UWSM’s funded partners of their choice.