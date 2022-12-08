BENTON TOWNSHIP — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of traditional vaccinations among children decreased, and the Berrien County Health Department wants to reverse that.
As of Sept. 30, the county’s vaccination rate for diseases like polio, measles and tetanus were at a combined 67.3 percent for children ages 19-35 months.
“The state average was 67.7 percent, so we’re a little below the average. But prior to the pandemic, we hovered right around 73 percent,” said Donna Payne, clinical and community health services manager for the health department.
During Wednesday’s Berrien County Board of Health meeting, she said the vaccination rate for children ages 13-19 years in the county was 62.5 percent, while the state average was 72 percent. The vaccination rates include children who received waivers against getting the vaccine, which is about 4 percent. Payne said that’s up from the 3 percent waiver average before the pandemic.
She said some are provisional waivers, where parents fell behind getting their children vaccinated and are trying to get them caught up.
To help boost vaccination rates, Payne said they’ve added an extra vaccination clinic. In addition, she said they are making calls and sending letters to parents to encourage them to get their children vaccinated. She said sometimes, because Berrien County shares a border with Indiana, they find out the children were vaccinated out of state.
In addition, Payne said the health department will start meeting quarterly with area clinics that provide vaccines for children. She said quarterly meetings used to be held before the pandemic. The first one will be Feb. 14.
Payne said vaccination rates dropped during the pandemic, but are starting to go back up.
“We can’t do it alone here in our clinics,” Payne said. “We’re going in the right direction, but it’s just taking time.”
Payne said the state tracks the vaccination compliance of school districts, which requires all students are either vaccinated or have waivers.
“They can lose funding if they’re not at 100 percent,” she said.
However, Payne said many school districts fell behind due to the pandemic, and the state is trying to help them catch up. State law requires school districts to report vaccination rates in November and February.
Payne said the state required school districts to be 90 percent compliant this past November.
“All schools as a district are compliant ... but there are some buildings in the district that are not,” she said.
By Feb. 1, districts need to be 95 percent compliant. If they’re not, Payne said they can lose up to 5 percent of their school state funding.
After the meeting, BCHD Health Officer Guy Miller said it’s important for people – including children – to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but people who can’t get vaccinated or who are ill.
“We’re talking about communicable diseases that students can pick up,” he said. “They’re next to a whole bunch of other kids. We don’t know what their immunization status is. We don’t know which parents are fighting cancer. We don’t want them to bring home any infectious diseases. Vaccinations are a good way to keep those infectious diseases down and eventually, get rid of them like small pox.”
Miller said many of the diseases that vaccinations prevent are devastating.
“We had polio this year in New York and it was kind of a scare,” he said. “It brought up a lot of questions about if we’re having more vaccine hesitancy around the nation or is it because of access?”
During the pandemic, Miller said some patients were seeing doctors remotely.
“Many of the babies who were supposed to get their shots – they’re a year behind now,” he said. “You can’t give all four polio vaccinations in one sitting, so we’re trying to catch up.”