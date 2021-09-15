ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners on Thursday are not expected to talk about the county health department's recent public health order mandating that face masks be worn by students in education settings, according to Administrator Brian Dissette.
Commissioners Ezra Scott and Julie Wuerfel last week said they planned to introduce resolutions rescinding support for the health department's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for a vote of no confidence.
According to a statement released by the county Wednesday, the board of commissioners and county administrator "have no authority to intervene in the health officer’s performance of her statutory duties under Michigan’s Public Health Code."
In addition, commissioners may face legal action if they interfere with implementation of the order and can't defund the health department in an attempt to block the order.
"If the county defunds, the state may move in to assume control of the health department," it states.
Scott and Wuerfel could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
When contacted by phone, Dissette said a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order against the public health order has been received by the Berrien County Clerk's office, but hasn't been processed due to technical errors.
Commissioners will meet at 8:35 a.m. Thursday for the Committee of the Whole, followed by the board breaking into separate committees. The regular board meeting will start at 10:30 a.m.
The meetings will be at the Berrien County Administration Center at 701 Main St. in St. Joseph.
According to the health department, the mask mandate will be rescinded 21 days after the county moves into moderate transmission levels if deaths or hospitalizations don’t increase during that time