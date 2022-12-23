How does Berrien County stack up compared to other Michigan counties in the season of giving?
A new study of 2022 tax returns by SmartAsset, found Berrien County residents gave on average 1.35 percent of their net income to charity, placing them sixth out of 83 counties.
This is a slight increase from 2020. Then, Berrien County residents gave 1.26 percent of their net incomes to charity, placing the county at 11th.
The proportion of residents who donated money in 2022 was lower in the rankings than the percentage of income. Only 4.7 percent of tax returns completed in Berrien County listed charitable contributions, placing the county at 13th overall statewide.
In 2020, 5.77 percent of Berrien County tax returns listed charitable contributions, 16th statewide.
To calculate the percentage of net income donated, SmartAsset found the net income of the county as a whole.
“We then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much money county residents are donating relative to their income,” the website stated.
To find the percentage of residents who donated, SmartAsset divided the number of resident tax returns which listed charitable contributions by the total number of tax returns.
Nationally, Berrien County ranked 544th out of 3,143 American counties in proportion of net income donated in 2022, and 881st out of American counties percentage of tax returns which listed charitable contributions.
Ottawa County led the state this year in donations as a percentage of net income at 2.21 percent. Oakland County had the highest proportion of residents who donated, with 9.24 percent of tax returns listing charitable contributions.
The study did not include data comparable to 2021.