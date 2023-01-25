web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County’s per capita personal income grew at the largest rate in the state of Michigan, new federal data shows.

Between 2019-21, per capita personal income in Berrien climbed from $49,735 to $59,656, a 9.9 percent increase.

