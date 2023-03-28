BENTON TOWNSHIP — Death totals from COVID-19 have fallen considerably in Southwest Michigan since last winter.
From Dec. 1 to March 15, there were 23 deaths from COVID-19 in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Health Department dashboard. In the same timeframe in 2020-21, 128 people died from COVID-19. In the winter of 2021-22, there were 95 COVID-19 deaths.
The health department counts deaths as individuals with confirmed or probable cases, who had COVID-19 indicated as a cause of death on their death certificate, or those who died within 30 days of infection if manner of death is recorded as natural, the dashboard stated.
“You look at where we were (versus) where we were this past winter, and we’re in such a better place. Our hospital was not bursting at the seams this winter,” said Health Officer Guy Miller.
Cumulatively, more than 500 Berrien County residents have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
Cases and death counts have peaked from December to March, as cold weather forces people to socialize indoors. The dashboard also reports much fewer cases than the two previous winters, but Miller suspects actual cases were far higher than reported. In the winters of 2020-21 and 2021-22, most testing took place at hospitals or at out-patient clinics where the health department could track them. This past winter, most testing was done at home and went unreported, if testing occurred at all.
From December 2020 to March 2021, nearly 8,500 cases were reported to the health department. That number grew to almost 13,000 reported cases in the winter of 2021-22. This past winter, just 1,814 cases were reported to the health department, as most Berrien County residents have opted not to share their results or not to test at all.
Miller said the virus’ deadliness has declined considerably for multiple reasons.
In the winter of 2020-21, hospitals had underdeveloped treatment protocols for COVID-19. There were no available vaccines and therapeutics. Also, Miller said medical professionals didn’t fully understand how the coronavirus spread and impacted the body.
“Back in 2020 we didn’t really have vaccines. We didn’t have information on how COVID-19 spreads,” Miller said.
Now, with multiple vaccines and treatments available, patients and providers are better prepared to combat the virus.
“We have more tools, and we have less death,” Miller said.
The omicron variant and its resulting subvariants are also less deadly than the initial alpha variant.
Additionally, the vulnerable population was smaller this past winter than it had been in prior years. More than 70 percent of Berrien County’s COVID-19 deaths were older than 70 years old, and the median age of the deceased was 80 years old, Miller said.
Miller encouraged those to get COVID-19 vaccinations and to stay on top of their immunization schedules.