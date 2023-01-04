Former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton said the possibility he could be a candidate to break the Republican House speaker stand-off is “an intriguing suggestion that I have not rejected.”
According to a report from The Detroit News, Upton’s name has been floated for several weeks as a choice who could win bipartisan support should U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, fail to rally the 218 votes he needs to become the new leader of the GOP-controlled House.
The House adjourned Wednesday night, after three rounds of afternoon voting failed to reach a consensus.
Up to this point, Upton, who retired Dec. 31, has deflected when asked whether he is interested in serving as speaker of a chamber in which he is no longer a sitting congressman – an unorthodox arrangement that is permitted by law, but has never before happened.
Now, the St. Joseph native told The Detroit News he’d be willing to do so, “to put an end to the dysfunction that is doing so much damage to the country.”
Upton would not have to be nominated by Republicans. Congress members can cast ballots for speaker for whomever they please.
The 19 ultra-conservative GOP members who are blocking him appear to be unmovable in their opposition, and McCarthy so far has not been willing to make the concessions they’re demanding.
Should McCarthy quit the fight, which he has said he won’t do, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, would be next in line for the speaker’s post. But he, too, has enemies in the caucus and would have difficulty gaining the necessary votes.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down.
The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being given control of some House committees in exchange for backing a Republican to take the speaker’s gavel.
“I mean, hey, if we could get some chairs,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.
Ocasio-Cortez also said Democrats would demand a prospective compromise speaker agree to raise the debt ceiling to avert a national default along with “a combination of” other issues.
The third-term lawmaker emphatically ruled out supporting McCarthy’s bid for speaker.
All 212 Democrats have voted in lockstep for U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who took over the Democratic leadership in a smooth transition from former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.
The first-in-a-century drama on Capitol Hill opens the door to a raft of unprecedented outcomes.
The long-shot idea that Ocasio-Cortez floated would involve Democrats joining moderate Republicans to support a compromise candidate in exchange for a package of concessions.
That’s where Upton again comes into play.
Most insiders believe there is little chance of such a cross-party deal because Democrats have little incentive to bail Republicans out of their feud.
Any Republicans who join Democrats would also face intense anger from the party’s right-wing base of supporters, making it even more unlikely.
For Upton to prevail, he’d need most of the 213 Democratic votes, which so far have gone to Jeffries. They’d have strong incentive to back Upton as it would allow them as the minority party to control the selection of the next speaker – a privilege typically reserved for the majority.
“I would need Democrats,” Upton says. “I could get a significant number of Republicans.”
Upton told The Detroit News he is prepared to offer Democrats an incentive to back him. As speaker, he said he would assure all House committees contain equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, a shared power arrangement unheard of in modern politics.
“That’s the only way we’re going to get anything done for the next two years,” Upton said Tuesday. “The Republican majority is too slim, and we’re too divided, to get significant legislation passed.”
Upton was a leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group committed to bipartisan governing. He was one of only 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment, and often broke with Republican leadership on key votes, including joining Democrats to help pass the CHIPS act to boost U.S. microchip production.
Upton chose to retire after 46 years in Congress after his Southwest Michigan district was altered by redistricting. He also would have faced a primary challenge from a conservative opponent.