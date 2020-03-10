BERRIEN SPRINGS — Matthew Wandrie has a three-year contract to be the new Berrien Regional Education Service Agency superintendent, but the contract approval wasn’t without controversy at Monday afternoon’s RESA board meeting.
Board members selected Wandrie, currently the Lapeer, Mich. superintendent, last month to be the new superintendent, succeeding Kevin Ivers, who is retiring in June. Wandrie was one of 11 applicants and one of three finalists interviewed.
RESA Board President Cathy Bair questioned the contract that board members Jon Martin and Dave Pagel had worked out with Wandrie, and was one of two board members voting no on the contract. Allene Smith also voted no, while Martin, Pagel and Michael Lindley voted yes.
Bair’s remarks came after Martin outlined terms of the three-year contract the board ended up approving. Martin said Wandrie’s salary will be $175,000 the first year and he will have a $25,000 annuity, a $7,200 annual car allowance and a $7,500 one-time moving allowance. He and his family will move here within two years.
Bair noted that the board had told applicants that the annual salary range would be between $158,000 and $165,000 for the new superintendent. Martin responded that Wandrie was already being paid in that range in his current job.
“He knew our range and our parameters,” Bair said. “To pay him $10,000 to $15,000 in salary over what our superintendent, who has been here 10 years is getting, is irresponsible to our taxpayers.”
Lindley said he’s been on the other side of the table as a longtime superintendent. “It is being responsive to market values,” he said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow but that’s the cost of doing business. It is what it is.”
Bair said the salary package as presented – and later approved – means that Wandrie will be paid more than any RESA superintendent in the state last year. She added that the board is currently in negotiations with two employee unions and is worried about how this contract will affect that effort.
“If we have extra money, I want it to go to the students,” she said. “If we give more here, it has to come from somewhere and he’ll be getting a raise each year. I don’t know to answer local taxpayers as to why we’re giving someone with no experience at the ISD (intermediate school district) level more than a person who’s been here 10 years.”
Martin said they went back and forth with Wandrie several times during the negotiations and said the final package was due partly to market forces and partly to what Wandrie is already getting. He noted that the RESA salary offer is $5,000 more than what Wandrie is now getting.
“There’s no easy answer,” Martin said.
Pagel agreed. “It’s part where he was at, in a large district with a nice package,” he said.
While Bair said she understood the total package would be around $185,000, and a number like $207,200 was never mentioned. Martin said that he didn’t think what the board had talked about in terms of salary and total package was a “hard” range.