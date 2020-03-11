BERRIEN SPRINGS — Area school districts are gearing up for this year’s implementation of the Read by Grade Three state law, and the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency is no different.
Berrien RESA staff spoke about their literacy efforts at Monday’s RESA board meeting. General Education Director Cyndi Ursprung and two staff members reported on the agency’s efforts to help county elementary schools.
Those efforts include working with school administrators and classroom teachers to prepare for the new law and improve students’ reading scores by providing everything from professional development to quicker access to student data. The RESA staff also provides participating schools with the research they’ve collected on the subject.
Literacy coach Rebecca Miles said they’ve taken a proactive approach with teachers in the school districts RESA helps. Teachers worked over the summer to brainstorm and come up ideas to use throughout the year. She noted that staff from seven schools over four districts took part in the summer program and saw 90 percent of their goals met by February.
Miles said that while people have focused on the punitive side of the Read by Grade Three law, in which third-graders who aren’t reading at grade level are held back, there are positive aspects to the law. Interventions, monitoring and diagnostic tools are available to help students not meeting those markers.
Ursprung reported that RESA is getting a state grant to hire two more literacy coaches to help individual districts. Those literacy coaches will be on loan from Bridgman and Coloma schools and be available to help out other school districts. RESA works with just less than 40 percent of the school districts, primarily those that are smaller and don’t have extra staff.
Whether or not third-grade students are held back under the Read by Grade Three law will depend on their scores on this spring’s M-STEP reading tests. Parents will then be notified of their children’s scores and their options. While some students may be held back, “good cause” exemptions are available if students are proficient in other subjects.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Kevin Ivers reported on what RESA is doing relative to coronavirus concerns. He said that a weekly conference call with Berrien County Health Department officials kicks off this week and RESA and individual districts continue to monitor the situation.
“We’ve been asked to come up with contingency plans if we have to close for an extended period of time,” Ivers said. “We’re all trying to figure out what that would look like.”