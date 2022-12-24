Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light snow with gusty winds at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.