BENTON HARBOR — Hundreds of homes in Benton Harbor lost power Friday as outside temperatures reached the low single digits, forcing a massive effort by the Berrien County Emergency Operation Center to evacuate residents to warming centers.
Residents were transported to a temporary warming center at 2nd Baptist Church on Donald Atkins Drive while overnight accommodations were being set up at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, according to the sheriff's office.
At 3 a.m. Saturday, about an hour after the LMC shelter was opened and ready to take people in, power was restored by Indiana Michigan Power crews working in extremely difficult conditions, according to the sheriff's office, and residents were returned to their homes.
Transportation was coordinated by Dial-a-Ride and St. Joseph Public Schools.
“There were many agencies involved and we were grateful for their hard work,” said Rockey Adams, Berrien County Emergency Management coordinator. “Our teams dropped everything to come in to help, and they did it under extreme conditions.”
Berrien County Board Chairman R. McKinley Elliott declared a state of emergency at 10 p.m. Assisting in setting up and staffing the shelters were the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, Berrien County Health Department, United Way of Southwest Michigan and the Berrien County Chapter of the American Red Cross. They are also assisted by the Benton Charter Township Fire Department.
An exact number of people affected wasn't immediately available. At one point Friday night, I&M's mobile app was reporting about 2,700 customers without power in Benton Harbor.