Even with social distancing measures in place, LaShunn Harper said he prefers customers be safe than sorry.
Harper, the chef and owner of Dialo’s Cafe in Benton Township, opened the dine-in portion to his restaurant this week after the state lifted its restrictions for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Harper said he is still mostly seeing takeout business.
And he’s fine with that.
“We don’t have a lot of dining room space to begin with,” Harper said. “We began to allow dine-in on Tuesday and we’ll play it by ear until there’s a (vaccine). We will recommend the takeout. Until then, we’ll just use disposable plates to make sure everyone’s safe.”
Harper said business this week has remained the same to prior weeks, as many customers and other business owners are weighing their options on returning to dining in at restaurants.
In his conversations with customers, Harper said people want to be as safe as they can right now.
Dialo’s Cafe has had some people choose to dine in. On Tuesday, he said a handful of Indiana residents stopped in to eat. Since they had driven all the way, Harper didn’t recommend takeout.
With dine-in options, Dialo’s Cafe is using a maximum of three tables because of the size of the dining area. His staff wears masks and there are signs on the door recommending customers also wear masks.
“People still gotta eat,” Harper said. “We’re just trying to hang in there and do the best we can.”
Some restaurants are still testing the waters when it comes to the tendencies of patrons.
Silver Beach Pizza will reopen dine-in services today at 4 p.m., while stressing several guidelines and safety measures. Cameron’s Restaurant in Buchanan was open for an hour for dine-in service on Tuesday when they lost power.
Sandbar & Grille in St. Joseph has reopened its dine-in service this week, but is only focusing on the restaurant side of the business for the time being.
Manager Timothy Mammina said they are taking a conservative approach on its dine-in options.
“This is only the third day. We’re not opening for full hours yet and are closing shortly after the kitchen closes,” Mammina said.
As one of the only bars in town that hasn’t added outdoor seating, he said they are considering it. However, such a move would come with added expenses, for a temporary permit and fencing.
With current state restrictions putting restaurants at a 50 percent capacity, Mammina said that figure is based on the number of available seats – not how many patrons can pack a room.
That has made Sandbar staff get creative when assigning tables.
“Right now if there’s no place left to sit, we don’t let anyone else in,” Mammina said. “We give them pagers or take down their number and alert them when there is a seat available. They’re supposed to wait in their car, because they can’t wait indoors or outside the doors.”
He said they are keeping everything on a short leash as they see how people adapt to the new guidelines.
“We’re not trying to be a bar right now. We are focusing on being a restaurant that serves alcohol,” Mammina said. “Getting people used to the new rules has been the challenge. Everyone wants to do what they’ve always done. Once they have a drink or two and they start to feel a little more relaxed, it’s even harder. That’s what a lot of bars have to consider.”