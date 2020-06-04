For the first time in three months, Southwest Michigan restaurants will be able to offer more than delivery or takeout.
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she is lifting the state’s stay-home order next week, thus easing restrictions on businesses and public gatherings that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new guidelines, stores will be able to have customers without appointments and restaurants will be able to have customers dine in – but social distancing requirements remain in place, requiring limited capacity.
Management at Coach’s Bar and Grill in Stevensville has prepped for the return to dine-in service this week by reviewing the layout of the eatery.
Manager Sarah Poziwilko said they’ve begun to separate tables to account for social distancing. She said they believe carryout will still be viable at a high capacity, as some customers may at first be tepid about returning to restaurants.
While restaurants will be limited to 50 percent of their normal capacity, Poziwilko said they may have guests sit in their cars when waiting for a table.
“We have to make it where it’s safe for everybody, but we don’t want it to be uncomfortable for customers,” Poziwilko said. “There are a lot of different opinions and it’s a lot to take in. But we’re excited.”
In an effort to be prepared for next week, Poziwilko said they are considering a soft opening for select members in an effort to get their feet underneath them after a three-month break.
Staff at Coach’s will be expected to wear masks, but gloves are still being discussed.
As a point of reference, Poziwilko visited Indiana restaurants that opened this month to see how other eateries are adjusting to the post-quarantine environment.
She’s also spoken to restaurants and distributers in Northern Michigan, which opened first in the state. Based on what she’s noticed, Poziwilko said they plan to pay attention to the tables that aren’t being used for guests. That means anything from using them as display areas to wiping them down as often as tables being used.
“There’s the factor of the food as well. Restaurants have had problems getting food in. We’re going down to a limited menu as price for food has gone up,” she said. “We’re going to adjust the menu weekly to fit in the demand. A lot of people have been unemployed, so we don’t want to raise prices.”
Being cautious
The state has noted that coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped sharply while treatment capacities at hospitals and other health-care facilities have improved.
Whitmer moved 93 percent of the state into phase four of the reopening plan, with hopes to move to phase five by July 4. In addition to stores and restaurants being able to open up to customers, day camps and pools will be open as well.
Not every business is eager to reopen inside dining next week. Some are looking for alternatives, as the state still has certain restrictions in place for workers.
Simon Rusk, owner and head brewer of The Livery, said his biggest concern is the safety of his employees.
Based on several internal discussions, Rusk said they chose to not open the indoor service area just yet. However, the Benton Harbor brewery will significantly expand its outdoor beer garden service next week.
With the option of adding another tent, Rusk said he expects to take up about half The Livery’s parking lot. They will continue to provide online orders and pickup services for customers who are hesitant to dine in public.
“Everyone is free to make those judgments on their own, but for the safety of our employees, limiting the interior to just us makes us more comfortable,” Rusk said. “I also wonder how safe people will feel inside. Most people eating here won’t be able to wear a mask. We feel the potential viral overload inside, even if we have windows open, could get too high.”
The Livery is printing some paper menus, but their focus will be to have people use the online ordering system to reduce how many people touch menus.
Not only will the brewery’s staff wear masks, Rusk said they will ask patrons to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking. He said they plan to also limit the number of people who go in at a time to use the restroom.
“I’m optimistic that we will continue to learn more about the virus and be able to come to a point we’re its reasonable for us to behave in a more normal fashion,” Rusk said. “Our business is dependent on live music and performances. As it stands right now, those things are on hold and I’m not sure how long they’re on hold for. We’re looking into hosting outdoor concerts, but there’s still a lot to consider.”
Rusk admitted the last three months have been challenging for The Livery and its staff. But he’s glad to reopen in this fashion as the warmer weather hits Southwest Michigan.
“I certainly need to improve our sales in order to continue to thrive and be in business,” he said. “I think it’s very important to get back to being able to serve people and sell some beer and pizza. It becomes a question of whether the current model is sustainable.”
The waiting game
Robert Montgomery, owner and general manager of 221 Main Restaurant and Cocktail House, said he’s optimistic but is moving forward in a cautious manner.
The St. Joseph restaurant will reopen on June 24, rather than next week.
In addition to using the down time to complete some projects, Montgomery said they wanted to wait and see how the general public responds to reopening in Berrien County.
“You have to be careful about reopening. If you overstep it, it can be costly,” he said. “The restaurant industry is challenging. So there’s a balancing act between staffing and ordering. All your bills go straight through the roof. On top of the safety changes, a lot of menus will change and be a lot smaller to control their cost.”
From a business standpoint, Poziwilko said she wonders if there will be enough people who come out to eat during the first month.
“Putting labor on the clock, you have to pray there will be enough sales for this to work and be profitable,” Poziwilko said. “I’d love to see the tourism come back. I want to see our economy pick up and move again. We’ve already been through an economic crash a couple years ago.”
When 221 Main does reopen, employees will have their temperatures taken when they come into the building, staff will wear masks, tables will be spread out and plenty of hand-washing stations will be available.
Montgomery said he is working with the city of St. Joseph to implement street dining. It has not been finalized yet, but he said it would include fenced-off tables outside.
“People are going to feel a lot more comfortable in an outdoor setting,” he said.
Based on his conversations with other owners in the region, Montgomery said there is an even divide regarding how businesses should go about reopening. However, state guidelines aren’t as relaxed as some wish they were.
“The feelings on all of this is very mixed. A third of the people believe this is a serious problem. Another third think this is being overblown. Another third is in the middle and doesn’t lean either way,” Montgomery said. “I don’t look at this as the new normal. I look at this as the normal – for now. It might be six months or two years, but things will return to normal.”