In 1931, Alexander McCay Williams, 16, became the youngest prisoner to be executed in Pennsylvania.
Having been convicted of murder in 1930, he is now believed to be innocent, and his record is in the process of being expunged.
At a recent luncheon at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, author and genealogist Teresa Smithers of Coloma got a chance to meet the boy’s family and apologize on behalf of her family for the wrong done to him.
While researching her family history, Smithers began to suspect that her great-great uncle, Fred Robare, was the one who had murdered his wife, Vida B. (Kinnee) Robare.
Smithers was recognized at the event at Swarthmore College for her help in solving the 90-year-old murder. Vida, who had married Robare in 2016 in Schoolcraft, Mich., divorced him in 1921, then re-married him in 1922, was stabbed 47 times with an ice pick. Their marriage was tumultuous, Smithers said.
The Robares both were working at the Glen Mills School for boys in Pennsylvania at the time of the murder. Alexander Williams, a student there, became the focus of a police investigation. He at first denied any involvement but, after three days of intense questioning he wrote a confession.
William H. Ridley, the lawyer who had been unable to save his young client, is said by his descendants to have never gotten over it.
His great-grandson, college professor Dr. Samuel Lemon, was determined to find justice and contacted Smithers, who already thought her great-great uncle may have gotten away with murder. The two teamed up to begin searching for the truth.
Through her research, Smithers discovered the Robare divorce record, domestic violence, the discovery of a man’s bloody hand print that no one had followed up on, and other things that convinced her that Fred Robare had committed the crime himself.
Lemon obtained court transcripts and records and contacted lawyers and judges to advise him on his quest.
He has written a book, “The Case That Shocked the Country: The Unquiet Deaths of Vida Robare and Alexander McClay Williams, the youngest person in Pennsylvania to die in the electric chair – for a crime he did not commit.”
Lemon, Dr. Keith Reeves, professor of political science at Swarthmore College and Jack Pokorny, a teaching assistant, are working on a podcast about the case.
Back in Michigan, Smithers is in the process of writing the story as historical fiction, “The Curse of the Robares.”
Smithers took time out to chat with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa.
What was the reaction of Alexander’s family when you apologized to them?
They were very open and forgiving. It was more emotional than I thought it would be.
Why are you writing your book as historical fiction?
I wanted to make it more about a case of domestic violence, which wasn’t talked about back then. I wanted to tell the story from Vida’s point of view, and that of Alexander, to the extent that I can.
Tell me about your choice of a title.
Our family always thought we were cursed. My dad died at age 26, and we have a lot of people who have died young. Men don’t live past the age of 60. I didn’t want my children growing up thinking they were cursed.
What made you suspect your relative had killed his wife?
As I researched it, I recognized it for what it was. I found their divorce decree and the grounds for divorce was listed as extreme cruelty. Two years later she returned to him. It’s not uncommon for domestic violence victims to return to an abuser. They had a young child and it’s hard to make it as a single mother. Even now it’s hard. Nine years after going back to him, she had a job and I suspect she was trying to end (the marriage) a second time.
This was very personal. A stranger doesn’t stab someone 47 times. And there was money and a gold watch left on the dresser. Alexander was a very poor boy, and he would have noticed those things.
What would you say to Alexander Williams today?
I would apologize to him. I would say I’m very sorry that a weak member of my family would put him through that and destroy his life. All families have things in their past. It’s nothing to be proud of. Luckily I have other family members that did a better job.