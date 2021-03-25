ST. JOSEPH — The rise in new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County is now evident at Spectrum Health Lakeland.
The hospital reported having 18 COVID-positive patients admitted as of Wednesday morning, up from 12 on Tuesday. That's the highest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Feb. 17.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland have averaged 10 or 11 patients a day for the last four weeks. Last Wednesday the hospital reported 10 COVID patients admitted.
Hospital officials explained during the last wave that its capacity to treat COVID patients won't be strained until they reach upward of 60 patients, but that they don't want to let it get to that.
The highest COVID patient count the hospital has reported is 70 patients, which was on Dec. 13.
Berrien County recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with five presumed cases and 30 recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 812 active COVID-19 cases. That's up from 673 last Wednesday.
Van Buren County recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Cass County recorded 21. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
Vaccine update
Thanks to a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic conducted by Spectrum Health Lakeland on Tuesday, another 3,400 Berrien County residents were vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 61,025 doses of vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with 21,375 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 32 percent of the county (aged 16 and older) that has received at least their first dose of vaccine, with nearly 18 percent being fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County vaccine providers had given 27,350 doses of vaccine as of Tuesday, with 8,596 of those being second doses. That's about 31 percent of Van Buren County's population that has received at least their first dose, and about 15 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Cass County providers had given 10,069 doses as of Tuesday, with 3,031 of those being second second doses. That's about 16 percent of Cass County's population that has received at least their first dose, and about 7 percent that are fully vaccinated.