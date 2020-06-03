THREE OAKS — River Valley High School will hold commencement exercises for 43 graduating seniors on Saturday, July 18, at the high school football stadium. Speakers will be the valedictorian, salutatorian and Principal Pat Breen.
The Mustangs boys basketball team were conference champions. The district championship game for boys basketball was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Twenty-eight percent of the graduating class has above a 3.5 GPA.
Logan Payne, son of Mark and Traci Payne of Galien, is valedictorian. He plans to study industrial and organizational psychology and is undecided as to which university scholarship to accept.
Emma Springer, daughter of Mike and Nikki Springer of Three Oaks, is salutatorian. She plans to attend Calvin University to play softball and study physical therapy.
Member of the class are: Levi Ashby, Jacob Ashcraft, Jacob Barbour, Tawnie Bell, Sophia Bender, Davyd Bronson, Connor Brown, Ty Daniel, Victoria DesLauries, Dorian Erickson, Timothy Fadder-Hollingsworth, Abigail Flick, Kenneth Gibson, Hannah Hall, Cooper Harrington, Brandon Henrichsen, Christopher Kendall, William Korbel, Alan Lang, Kyleigh LePinske, Jason Lull, Madison Lumley, Tylar Montgomery, Aidan Olson, Ella Olson, Mackenzie Panozzo, Noe Patino-Nunez, Logan Payne, Maya Preece, Matthew Rhyne, Allyson Rochefort, Allison Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, Steven Seifert, Minisno Shingwauk, Emma Springer, Chloe Stanage, Levi Strauss, Carson Taylor, Hannah Weaver, Elijah Witter, Emily Wohler, Halie York.